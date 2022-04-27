The Passenger Stairs Market To Grow On An Unabated Note In The Forecast Period 2017-2025

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Passenger Stairs Market: Introduction

According to the United Nations, fifty percent of the global population lives in cities and the number is expected to reach up to seventy percent by the next 40 years. Eventually, people will need better transportation to commute from one city to another, which will drive the demand for aircrafts along with an increase in the demand for ground support equipment (i.e. passenger staircase). Passenger staircases are used by ground handling staff at airports to facilitate boarding and departure of passengers to and from an aircraft. Over the years, the passenger staircase has become an important equipment in handling passengers movement at airports. Some budget airlines use passenger stairs instead of airstairs or aerobridges to reduce the cost and turnaround time. Unlike traditional staircases, these staircases are ergonomically designed and reliable for long term ownership. Such staircases are safe, efficient, stable and efficient for the long run. Additionally, a variety of these passenger stairs are diesel powered due to strict emission norms in European countries.

Passenger Stairs Market: Dynamics

Burgeoning number of airlines and airports are the primary factors expected to drive the passenger stairs market. Expansion of existing airports and advancement in technology are also projected to boost demand for the passenger stairs market. However, an increasing number of automated systems (aerobridge) are entering the market, which may hamper growth of the passenger stairs market.

Passenger Stairs Market: Segmentation

Broadly, the passenger stairs market can be segmented on the basis of type: self-propelled and towable.

The global passenger stairs market can be segmented on the basis of whether they are manually towed or powered by a diesel/petrol engine or electricity. Wherein, the self-propelled segment is estimated to dominate the global passenger staircase market in terms of volume over the forecast period, owing to fast movement of aircraft services. Also, the increase in demand for aircrafts in countries such as India, Brazil and China is growing steadily, which will eventually propel the passenger staircase market.

Additionally, the global passenger stairs market can be segmented by use as: military, airport and others (mining, construction). Application wise, the airport segment is estimated to grow at a high CAGR due to rising demand from airlines. The market for airports is large in Western Europe, Asia Pacific and North America, owing to the increase in expansions and rise in the number of airports.

Passenger Stairs Market: Regional Outlook

Over the forecast period, the region-wise global passenger stairs market is expected to grow at significant rate owing to the increase in demand for airports. Key economies in the Asia-Pacific region that are expected to contribute largely to the growth of the market are South Korea, China, India and Japan. Europe and North America are forecasted to remain dominant markets over the forecast period.

Passenger Stairs Market: Key Players

Examples of some market participants in the global passenger stairs market identified across the value chain include:

Gate GSE

Denge Airport Equipment

TLD Group

Omega Industrial Products

Sitnar Corporation

Metal Solutions Design & Fabrication LLC

NMC Wollard Inc.

FMC Technologies

Excel Group of Companies

TEC Huenert GmbH

Absolute GSE Inc

