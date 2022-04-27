The Seamless Pipes Market To Grow On The Basis Of Refined Innovation From 2017-2025

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Seamless Pipes Market: Introduction

Seamless pipes are a type of pipe with round, hollow cross sections without seams. Generally, they are a wrought steel tubular product manufactured without a welded seam. They are conventionally manufactured using a hot forming process through either extrusion or drawing. This is generally followed by cold sizing and molding the pipe into a desired shape and proportion and giving it desirable properties. Seamless pipes are generally factory-made using hot working steel. There are multiple advantages of seamless pipes, which have contributed to the growing preference for these pipes. A distinct advantage of seamless pipes is their improved ability to sustain high pressures. In case of a seamed, welded pipe, the welded seam is the weakest point for sustaining pressure, thereby reducing the pressure resistance capability of the pipe.

Seamless Pipes Market: Dynamics

In recent times, there has been a substantial rise in demand for high performance pipes from the rapidly growing manufacturing and energy sectors. High strength seamless pipes have been finding increasing applications in industrial boiler applications and in upstream petroleum processes where oil and natural gas exploration and production activities are being carried out across deep water locations which require increased drilling depths in challenging geographical environments, thereby driving the demand for seamless pipes.

Seamless pipes have been demonstrated to display more strength under loading, and hence find preferential applications as compared to welded pipes. This has been considerably driving the global seamless pipes market. Besides, seamless pipes also find end-uses in a wide range of applications, such as in deployment of offshore oil and gas rigs, pipeline infrastructure, ship building and installations connected with high pressure vessels and machinery parts.

Furthermore, seamless pipes find multiple applications in harsh environment conditions, such as extremely hot as well as extremely cold environments, thereby offering distinctive advantages to end users and driving the growth of the seamless pipes market across geographical regions worldwide.

Seamless Pipes Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type Austenitic stainless steel seamless pipes

Duplex stainless steel seamless pipes

Ferritic stainless steel seamless pipes

Nickel alloy seamless pipes

Titanium seamless pipes

Zirconium seamless pipes On the basis of manufacturing process Cold drawing manufactured seamless pipes

Hot rolling manufactured seamless pipes

Seamless Pipes Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global seamless pipes market are as follows:

Sandvik AB

ArcelorMittal S.A.

D.P. Jindal Group

American Piping Products Inc.

U.S. Steel Tubular Products.

Maxim Tubes Company Pvt. Ltd.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Ferrostaal Piping Supply GmbH

Penn Stainless TOS

Michigan Seamless Tube, LLC.

Tenaris

