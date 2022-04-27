Screw Jacks Market To Witness An Exponentiation Between 2017-2025

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Screw Jacks Market: Introduction

Screw jacks is a mechanical device which includes screw mechanism to raise or lower the load. Screw jacks are widely used for industrial machinery for varied applications such as tipping, lifting, lowering or moving. Screw jacks play an important role for linear actuation requirements. The selection of screw jacks depends on various factors such as the type of load, desired speed for lifting, temperature conditions etc. The screw jacks are operated with pneumatic, electrical, hydraulic, and manual inputs. Under extreme chemical or mechanical conditions, the screw jacks are manufactured with special materials and in order sustain the extreme environmental conditions. Some of the key parts of screw jacks are trapezoidal lifting screw, worm gear, worm screw and gear housing.

Screw Jacks Market: Dynamics

The machinery is an integral part in today’s era of manufacturing where both its production and maintenance is necessary. The demand for mechanical components is on the rise owing to the growth of end-use industries. For instance, manufacturers expanding their production capacity requires additional machinery which in turn aids in driving the global screw jack market.

The industries such as heavy machinery, defence, shipyards, mining, construction are the major end-users responsible for screw jack consumption. Furthermore, the demand for modular designs to offer quick assembly boosts the global screw jacks market.

Screw Jacks Market: Segmentation

On the basis of lubrication Grease lubrication

Oil lubrication On the basis of load capacity 5 kN-100kN

101-1000kN

More than 1001kN On the basis of application Production Equipment

Assembly & Repair

Building

Mechanical Handling

Mining

Metal Manufacturing

Others

Screw Jacks Market: Regional Outlook

The global screw jack market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the Western European region, the industrial automation is extremely robust with advanced technologies and mechanical engineering is considered to be a major contributor to the region’s economy.

Furthermore, the mechanical engineering is also very innovative with diversified industrial base which is expected to drives the screw jacks market in the region. Latin America and Eastern Europe regions are primarily impacted by low economic growth which has drastically affected the GDP thereby slowing down the region’s manufacturing sectors.

This impact is also further carried forward to the various machinery component manufacturers and hence the screw jack market is expected to grow at below average CAGR during the forecast period. In the APEJ region, the development of manufacturing industries is at the cycle of the growth phase, also due to the market saturation in the western countries, most of the manufacturers are shifting their plants in APEJ region to gain profit margin.

The screw jack market in APEJ region is expected to be benefitted by various factors such as favourable economic condition, government subsidies and policies for setting up component manufacturing, growing end-use industries such as automotive, construction, food, paper etc.

Screw Jacks Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global screw jacks market include:

Power Jacks Limited

Haacon Hebetechnik GmbH

Joyce Dayton

Unimec SPA

ANDANTEX Ltd

Thomson Industries, Inc.

Maschinenfabrik Albert GmbH

JM Engineering Works

Lim-Tec Beijing Transmission Equipment Co., Ltd?

SIJIE ININDUSTRIAL CO., LTD

ZIMM

