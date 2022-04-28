Sensomatic Load Cell is recognized as one of Chennai’s most reliable load cell Suppliers

Chennai, India, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Sensomatic Load Cell has achieved the reputation of being the most trusted and trustworthy Load cell suppliers in Chennai and all other major cities in India and owing to their service across numerous industries and geographies.

MODEL: UNV-C

Sensomatic Load Cell has earned the distinction of being the most trusted load cell supplier in Chennai, among other major cities around the country, thanks to its decades-long tradition as India’s leading enterprise. They design and manufacture a wide range of high-quality transducers for a variety of industries, including:

Healthcare

Food and beverage

Aerospace

Marine

Pharmaceuticals

Military

Aviation

Automobile

Construction

The energy sector, etc.

Since the beginning, our main objective has been to deliver high-precision and superior quality transducers to industries in need of the same at competitive pricing. We work hard to ensure that our clients are satisfied, and we have been doing it for more than 18 years. We have increased our services in recent years, including new technologies in our products to maintain the highest efficacy requirements.

They have over sixty plus different types of high-quality load cells in their inventory, including beam load cells, compression load cells, and so on. Each product comes in a variety of designs to ensure a seamless installation, as well as the assurance of precision, accuracy, and affordability.

About the Company

Sensomatic Load Cell was founded in Phursungi, Maharashtra, and is headquartered in Chennai. Instead of depending on imported sub-standard items from other nations, the company was created in 2004 with the goal of manufacturing and supplying high-quality load cells at competitive costs in India. We have created a name and reputation across industries over the past 18 years, with a robust presence in every major city in the country. Sensomatic is the leading load cell manufacturer and supplier in Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Patna, Delhi, and Mumbai. To contact the Sensomatic Load Cell, use the information below.

For Additional Information Contact: Sensotech

Address: No. 2/675, Ranga Reddy Garden,

Neelankarai, Chennai – 600041, Tamil Nadu, India.

Website: https://sensomaticloadcell.com/

Contact: +91 9884869600/ 73057 16667/ 99520 20667/ 91763 70667

Email: sales@sensotechindia.com / sensotechindia@gmail.com