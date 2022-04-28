Adams Counselling Improves Confidence and Reduces Your Anxiety

Cape Town, South Africa, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Has the isolation from Covid-19 given you crippling anxiety or even damaged your self-confidence? If so, counselling can help you get back to your old, yet improved, self. Counselling is for more than the impact of Covid-19, it makes a massive difference to talk to a professional to overcome various psychological problems. Ghabeebu-Rahmaan Adams is a counsellor that owns and runs the brand ‘Adams Counselling’, where he offers assistance to individuals dealing with Domestic abuse, Day-to-day, grief, Covid-19, Trauma, and/or Gender-based violence.

Ghabeebu-Rahmaan Adams initially never thought of going into the career path of psychology. He first started his studies in engineering until halfway into the degree, when he realized this was not meant for him. However, Ghabeebu-Rahmaan decided to switch his course to Bachelor of Arts hoping to find a purpose, and psychology just spoke to him naturally. He appealed to emphasizing and understanding others, eventually ending up with a qualification at the South African College of applied psychology.

Counselling can give you that confidence to better your day-to-day life, it is proven that gaining self-confidence makes it easier to feel and hold onto feelings of happiness and wellbeing, which further implements less fear and anxiety. Anxiety is a common problem that affects a wide selection of people worldwide, anxiety can fall under phobias, and panic disorder, to name a few. Counselling is not the same as Therapy, counselling is seen as more of a short-term focus whereas therapy is long-term and focuses on a broader range of issues.

Another benefit that counselling provides to many is that it helps you address problems/issues you may have in a constructive way to clarify the issues, explore further options, develop self-awareness and create possible approaches. Ghabeebu-Rahmaan Adams wants to assist you in bettering your life!

You can book a session or find out more information through the Adams Counselling website by visiting https://adamscounselling.co.za/

About Adams Counselling:

Adams Counselling is a private practice owned by a counsellor named Ghabeebu-Rahmaan Adams. Mr. Adams found a calling towards emphasizing and understanding individuals through his second field of studies. He created this practice to help those who struggle with Trauma, Anxiety, Domestic violence, Depression, and other possible issues that one may have.