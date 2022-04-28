Montreal, QC, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Fawaz Sebai, a Small Business Owner, Life Coach, and Chef in Montreal, announces his launch of the Youtube Channel Fawaz Sebai. The channel will broadcast Vlogs and exclusive videos on the subject of well-being. The specially curated content will diversify into dieting, cooking, and fat-melting recipes, along with a guide to different body-up-keep methodologies. The multi filed experience of Fawaz Sebai will come into play in short-fun videos, along with added daily dose of inspiration.

The young, Montreal-based personal trainer is already mentoring through different platforms online. On March 15, his article got published on Journal Aalfaomega titled High-quality life coach guides by Fawaz Sebai today. The essay garnered online attention and has been in the spotlight since then. Sebai debunks the enigmatic conviction about the magical role of green tea in weight loss. Though, a study in 2009 supported the claim that ”it’s not a magic solution”, says Sebai. The personal trainer furthers his insight on the dose of protein by suggesting that double lean protein levels burn more fat and cut more weight, instead of maintaining a steady level.

Earlier, following the success of Alfaomega Journal, Parlamentarios hosted Sebai’s article Best Life Coach Trends by Fawaz Sebai on 22nd March. He candidly explained how meditation arrests the human body’s inevitable response to stress hormones and cholesterol. Sebai referred to a report conducted by the British Medical Journal, which concludes that meditation-based exercises lower blood pressure considerably.

In the last week of March, Fawaz Sebai’s words of wisdom appeared on Open Press. The professional chef and life coach showcased his breadth of knowledge, discussing the use of thousand-year-old herbs to the utility of modern-day patches of weight reduction. Ashwagandha, he described, is an ancient herb with the potential to curb stress and anxiety, while the use of patches on the body must be subjected to the advice of doctors or industry professionals, Sebai suggested. With his presence on all social media platforms, his Youtube channel is bound to bring more light and delight to his followers.

Fawaz Sebai is a Personnel Trainer owner living in Montreal. He is a fan of technology, reading and entrepreneurship. He is also interested in volunteering and sports.

