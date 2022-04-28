Kegg Fertility Tracker – Planning To Get Pregnant with Confidence

San Francisco, CA, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Tracking your fertility cycle is one of the most important factors in getting pregnant. Couples who actively track fertile window have a higher chance to get pregnant. Kegg introduces a new method for helping women to conceive by tracking the changes in the cervical fluid.

Couples, these days, fail to conceive quickly due to many reasons. Although fertility issues are rising high every day, the lack of knowledge on the right time to have intercourse stops couples from becoming parents. Kegg has come up with the most innovative and accurate approach that helps women identify their fertile days perfectly. Kegg Fertility Tracker uses the method of tracking the cervical fluid of women and identifies the changes to accurately predict the ovulation day.

Generally, some common methods are there to help women find fertile windows, apart from cervical fluid tracking. Women planning to get pregnant sometimes calculate their ovulation day by following a simple rule. Ovulation happens on day 14 of a 28 days cycle. However, many women do not have regular cycles, and this method proves to be not very effective.

By tracking BBT (Basal Body Temperature), some women predict their ovulation day. It is based on the science that a woman’s body will increase slightly after ovulation. It requires taking the temperature at the same time every morning before getting up from the bed.

Ovulation predictor kitsare also available in the market that tracks the LH surge in the urine. Keggis a new approach that enhances the accuracy level of fertility prediction. Kegguses a clinically proventechnology to sense and track changes in cervical mucus, as the electrolytes directly correlate to thehormonal fluctuations of the menstrual cycle. Unlike observational methods, kegg provides objectivereadings of these electrolytes to pinpoint a woman’s full fertile window.Kegg is an indispensable to for those who are preparing to get pregnant.

Kegg is flooded with the success stories of women who have conceived naturally using the device. It follows a scientific method that accurately tells your fertile days.

