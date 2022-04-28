Get Top-Notch HIFU Treatment London From Dr Firas Al-Niaimi

London, United Kingdom, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — DrFirasAl-Niaimi

(https://drfirasalniaimi.co.uk/) is a leading UK-based dermatologist and laser expert who offers life-changing services like the HIFU treatment London wide. His clinic has become the best in the country through his personalised approach when dealing with clients and ensuring they are in good hands through the vast experience under his belt.

The clinic of Dr Firas Al-Niaimi offers HIFU (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound) treatment London wide as a non-invasive laser solution for visible fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin. Clients can get firmer, smoother skin through these services without the painful and heavy downtime procedure that invasive facelifts usually come with. His team uses this service on the brow area, upper chest, neckline, or as an all-over rejuvenation.

Aside from HIFU treatment, Dr Firas Al-Niaimi’s clinic offers dermatology services, such as anti-wrinkle solutions, calf slimming, cryotherapy, cyst/skin tag removal, dermal fillers, fractional lasers, and many more.

One of the best things about this clinic is that they believe that each person is unique in cosmetic goals. Thus, they take ample time with their patients for a consultation before the operation. This process allows them to assess the condition of the client’s skin and come up with a more specific treatment plan to achieve the best results. Since the clinic is led by Dr Firas Al-Niaimi himself, all the operations are conducted with all the possible risks accounted for, considering the long years of knowledge and experience accumulated. These assure the clients that they are in good hands.

According to their website: “Professor Al-Niaimi places huge importance on safety, and you can be assured that you are in the safest hands when you choose your treatment with Professor Al-Niaimi. Some procedures carry risks and require skill and careful and clear communication, which is an important part of the preparation”.

Another great thing about the clinic of Dr Firas Al-Niaimi is it is led by someone who has earned a lot of credentials. For one, he is a prominent leader for several pharmaceutical and laser dermatologist London companies and a sought-after speaker. He has over fifteen years of experience in medical and cosmetic dermatology. He has received training at some of Europe’s top hospitals and dermatology departments.

About Dr Firas Al-Niaimi

They have an office in London. For enquiries, you can fill out the company's contact form at https://drfirasalniaimi.co.uk/contact/. Alternatively, you can call them on 07494764201 or email them at info@drfirasalniaimi.co.uk.