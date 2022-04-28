Award-Winning Thomas & Galbraith Bring Top Level Comfort to Cincinnati Residents

Fairfield, OH, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Any crisis in the heating, plumbing and cooling areas of a home can often leave a resident stuck on finding the right solution. Fortunately, Cincinnati’s own Thomas & Galbraith can offer exceptional and comprehensive services to get them back on track.

The company, which is now in its 45th year of operation, has become the go-to choice for residents and businesses who want a thorough inspection of their HVAC and plumbing issues and a solution that will stand the test of time.

Thomas & Galbraith is now the leading multi-disciplinary service provider in Fairfield and surrounding areas in the Cincinnati region. Their process-driven experts are connected through a commitment to excellence and a passion for serving others.

“We earn trust by educating and working in the best interests of every client and backing up everything we do in writing. Our goal is to exceed your expectations in providing a true comfort experience that feels right,” commented Company spokesman Kevin Muffley.

Thomas & Galbraith Heating & Cooling was founded in 1977 by Larry Thomas and Neal Galbraith, operating out of a garage. Neal focused on the new construction industry, while Larry focused on residential sales and service.

Under the guidance of Michael Weber, from 2002, the focus shifted to serving only the residential side of the business with about 15 team members. As growth continued, plumbing was added to their available services in 2013.

Today, there are 35 team members and 20 lime green trucks on the move around the Cincinnati neighborhoods. The company has grown through the years without losing touch with the local community.

Their attention to detail and desire to do an excellent job, no matter how big or small, have seen the company win a host of awards. These include 2019 Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorite; 2019 Best of HomeAdvisor; 2019 HomeAdvisor Top Rated Professional; 2020 Carrier President’s Award; and 2020 Best of HomeGuide.

The company also likes to give back to the community with scholarships for graduating high school seniors and community sponsorships like local youth sporting events.

To book an appointment or for more information on their scope of services:

Phone: (513) 327-2578

Website: https://thomasgalbraith.com/