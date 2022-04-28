Tactical Power Electrical Powers On Thru Customers

Freehold, NJ, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ —With 30 years of experience, Tactical Power Electrical is one of New Jersey’s leading go-to trusted service providers when the pressure is on to efficiently deliver their best on projects.

The company has built up a well-regarded reputation for providing standout electrical installations, repair, rewiring, electrical panel installation and replacement, electrical outlet and fixture installations, and electrical surge protector improvement.

As a veteran-owned and operated business, their trained, certificated, and insured team of technicians offer a flexible and friendly service that seeks to exceed customers’ expectations every time.

“We offer consistent service quality and exceptional project management for all sorts of electric power projects whether big or small, residential or commercial, industrial or marine,” said company owner Andrew Marziale. “We provide the information to help customers make the best decisions about their project.”

Their experts have performed countless house rewires and always conduct work with the best certification grades, and ensure a hassle-free experience for customers as much as possible.

Mr Marziale related that electrical repairs at home could be dangerous; even something as simple as replacing an electrical outlet can risk your life.

“Sometimes people underestimate how much an electrician can contribute to the value of their home. From installing lighting fixtures to full-scale electrical design for your newly constructed dream house or a remodel project, our certified electricians can keep your home up and running,” he added.

They can help keep the health of your electrical system in excellent condition with routine inspections and service upgrades. Their teams also provide electric power solutions such as designing, planning, fabrication, and installation, and clients testify that their service quality is unmatched, prompt, and secure.

“Our experts have the proficiency to make customized electrical power solutions for clients with strict specifications,” he added.

Among their many happy clients, Anthony T said: “Excellent company. It is difficult to find contractors you can trust who will give you quality work at a fair price.”

Another, Nucky Thompson, added: “I would recommend Tactical Power for any electric work. Andrew is extremely professional and neat.”

