Red Barn Electric Delivers Professional Services for Heating and Cooling Systems

Abbotsford, WI, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ —When the heat is on to find the best service provider to solve your winter blues, Red Barn Electric is the go-to team you can depend on to keep a cool head at the most stressful times.

Most people wait until the winter winds start howling or when the weather drops to freezing temperatures before calling in an HVAC specialist for assistance. But Red Barn Electric advises clients to call them ahead of time to ensure your home or business remains at temperatures you find most comfortable.

They are experts in helping reduce the risk of future costs and avoid breakdowns when you need your furnace or boiler the most – usually on a Friday night or a Sunday morning when it can often fail!

Their heating, cooling and electrical services also encompass AC installation, heating installation, and heat pumps. They have a proven track record in installing, maintaining and repairing units for many home and business owners in Abbotsford and surrounding areas.

They offer 24-hour services, so you can be confident that you will always have an electrician available whenever you need one. Their team can handle remodeling, new home builds, service upgrades, commercial buildings, and agricultural systems.

Red Barn Electric is committed to providing excellent customer service. Flexible, trained and insured technicians help take your comfort level to the next level while ensuring the system is energy efficient and delivers on energy savings.

“Our company can handle any size job, from a small light switch installation to full system installations,” said Company owner Sam Petrie. “Whether you need to wire a new house, set up a generator, or prepare your home for solar energy, we have the experience and knowledge necessary to get the job done right.

“We have never once failed to meet our customer’s expectations. We understand that heating emergencies can be a significant inconvenience, so we work hard to provide fast and efficient service.”

He added: “We also offer competitive rates, so you can rest assured that you are getting the best possible value for your money.”

To book an appointment with Red Barn Electric or to find out more about their services:

Phone: (715) 223-0287

Email: info@redbarnelectric.com

Website: https://www.redbarnelectric.com/