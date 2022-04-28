Lift Tech Garage Door Repair Service Offers Comprehensive Solutions Made to Last

Henderson, NV, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ —When it comes to seeking out the best garage door repairer or installer in Henderson and Las Vegas, the Lift Tech Garage Door Repair Service team is among the best in the business.

Their qualified technicians ensure that whether it’s residential garage door repairs, installations, service, and maintenance, they can offer the safest, secure and most reliable solutions to ensure a client has a fuss- and hassle-free experience.

Lift Tech Garage Door Repair Service, led by company owner Brian Kangas, ensures the job gets done right every time with quality parts and service with a smile.

“We know that a garage door repair is the last thing you want to be thinking about, so we will get it fixed up quickly and with affordable prices,” he said. “We pride ourselves on finding solutions for all of your needs.”

There is nothing worse than the annoyance of loud, earthshaking garage doors, but the Lift Tech guys can quickly assess the problem, draw up a list of options and help a client come up with the best solution. They also provide a warranty on all their parts and work.

Lift Tech prides itself on only working with the best and safest state-of-the-art equipment for every garage door repair, including the required winding bar, safety cable, and more. They offer prompt services and are never late for appointments.

They also only use high-quality and long-lasting replacement parts when repairing garage doors, and their jobs have earned five-star reviews from dozens of customers.

Mike A. commented: “We called Lift Tech Garages on the recommendation of a friend, and they did not disappoint. They scheduled us for same-day service, and when they ran into some issues at the job they were on, they communicated that they would be late. On arrival, the tech was very friendly and professional.

“He had our springs replaced in no time, gave the door a once over and even fixed up a little repair that I had done previously. Absolutely great experience.”

To book your Lift Tech experience or to obtain further information about their services:

Phone: 702 460 4070

Email: service@lifttechgarages.com

Website: https://www.lifttechgarages.com/