Millette Photomedia Authorizes the Use of Their Images for Content Marketing and Promotional Purposes

Toronto, Canada, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Images provide food for thought to people. The same goes for nature images and photos used by promotional brands, t-shirts, and other e-commerce items such as photo frames and book covers. Most horticulture images used in the e-commerce industry are chosen randomly. Websites for stock photos and royalty-free images can play their part in educating users about copyright infringement and its grave consequences.

The use of royalty-free images by marketing and campaign designers is bound to cut down on the repetition of images on the internet. The initiative will do perfectly for the print industry as well. The content and the marketing industries will almost always need new images to keep their representative brands moving.

Millette Photomedia, an online horticulture-based image platform in Canada, is leading the charge by introducing accessible royalty-free images online. With its database of 40,000+ horticulture images, the site is an absolute attraction for botanical publications, gardening magazines, and gardening websites. The site is willing to serve the content marketing and product promotion industry by authorizing royalty-free image downloads from its website.

“Retailers, new startups, and small businesses drop similar queries with us every day! The queries reiterate whether they can use horticulture photos from our site to print on their mugs, calendars, t-shirts, and wrapping papers. Our photos can be used for promotional and marketing purposes so long as our photo agreement is not violated,” the company’s spokesperson shared.

They further added, “Millette Photomedia aims to promote the works of budding photographers and senior artists who want gardening and flower photographs to be published and used effectively. Each image on our website mentions the name of the photographer and the complete details for sharing and downloading the photo”.

The company encourages novice photographers to share their works with their audience by mailing the images to the service’s official email address. Around 174 horticulture photographers are already working with the website. Considering the modern trends in photography, the site is most likely to grow manifolds in the future.

About the Company

Led by Reggie D. Millette, Millette Photomedia offers an abundance of authentic horticulture photographs to users worldwide. Their photos include high-definition garden shrub images and royalty-free photos of plants, flowers, and natural vegetation.

