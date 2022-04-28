Decorative Ganesha Wall Hanging Made From Metal wooden

Delhi, India, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Design your free wall area section with this creative dual panel of hexagonal wall shelf. A great design with wooden ganesha wall hanging with -ring shape, that will increase the charm of your wall. Shelf Decor ; must buying option when it comes to keep your important stuff arranged…..!!
“Our products are handcrafted by artisans with utmost care and love. Due to handcrafting and hand finishing, slight variations in finish is expected and celebrated.” Ships in 2-3 days.

The Metal hexagonal wall shelf comes with its distinctive style that matches perfectly on the walls of your home interior as your workplace as a mounting wall shelving unit. it’s shelf rack areas to stay your special antique or show piece things. The shelf’s bestselling color remains the Black one that happens to be terribly subtle and appears nice on with reference to any wall color.

The scale of the hexagonal wall shelf square measure spacious for putting your ornamental things or perhaps your favorite novels. The planning of the shelf can provides a distinctive perspective to your lounge, bedroom, eating area and your workplace too. it is a excellent gift for Diwali ,wedding, etc. and excellent addition for your home & workplace.

