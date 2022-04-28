Russia offers Affordable Fees Structure for Medical Aspirants to Study MBBS Abroad

Indore, India, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Cost is the biggest worry for any medical aspirants in India even if they are prepared to take on the attendant challenges of securing a Medical admission. Russia aims to provide a range of universities to enable students to achieve their dreams of pursuing MBBS at foreign countries at affordable cost.

Some of the most attractive reasons for students opting to study in foreign medical universities like Crimea Federal University in Russia are affordable fee structure and a simple admission process.

While Germany, China and Russia have traditionally been the most popular destination to take up medicine at affordable cost, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan is emerging as one of the most sought-after centers to pursue this coveted degree – one of the strongest reasons is English, which is the instruction language of most university in these countries.

One of the leading nation that offer quality medical education in a world class universities is MBBS in Russia and delivered by a body of multi-cultural faculty. The NMC-recognized medical universities in Russia have state-of-the-art simulation labs and laboratories that enable learning of advanced diagnosis. One of the biggest advantages of studying at Russian medical universities will be gaining international exposure with the university hosting students from many countries across the world including those of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, and many others.

Affordable Fee Structure

A student can complete the six-year MBBS program for a fee of Rs. 24 lakhs to 40 lakhs. Crimea Federal Medical University is one of the top university in Russia which offers MBBS degree at the cost of 22 lakhs to 25 lakhs including tuition fees, hostel and food expenses for all six years.

Admission Process

Admission process at best universities in Russia is very simple and direct. There is no need of donation or capitation fees. Applicants must have passed class 12 with at least 50% in Physics, Chemistry and Biology from a recognized board of India with qualifying score in NEET exam are eligible to apply for the Program.

Russia is the best option for students who are looking for medical universities abroad within budget. Study MBBS in Russia with the AV Global Overseas Education and build a successful medical career you have always dreamt of. The AV Global Overseas Education has provided guidance to many medical students from all over the world. They are one of the most trusted career partner for MBBS abroad in India.

To get admission in your choice of university Russia or any country abroad, contact one of the top MBBS Abroad Consultants, AV Global Overseas Education at info@avglobaloverseas.com