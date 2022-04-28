Here’s Why Small Business Owners Must Invest In CCTV And Burglar Alarms Surrey

Surrey, UK, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — No business is too small when it comes to heightening security measures. Even if you only have a small shop, you have to have adequate tools that will prevent burglars from targeting your business. Here are the top eight reasons why every small business owner must invest in CCTV and burglar alarms Surrey.

They minimise the chances of theft. These security devices, especially when placed in highly visible, strategic locations, can effectively deter crimes such as shoplifting and even internal theft. When thieves still proceed with their crime, the video taken by a CCTV can provide criminal evidence and help local authorities in resolving the case.

They reduce expenses related to security. Instead of hiring round-the-clock guards to monitor sensitive and theft-prone areas within your premises, installing CCTV Surrey equipment is more affordable and cost-effective in the long run.

They offer real-time surveillance of your business premises. Nothing beats real-time video surveillance in terms of helping reduce the chance of having an untoward incident take place in your commercial properly. From theft to sexual harassment to even fire occurrence, assigned staff can immediately see such activities and respond quickly and accordingly.

They help boost employees’ morale. Studies show that the presence of security devices can curb theft and sexual harassment statistics. With these numbers minimised, your employees will feel safer working. Additionally, they will have a greater sense of loyalty to their job, consequently improving their productivity levels.

They can be instrumental in addressing internal disputes. Theft isn’t just done by burglars. It can be an inside job where an employee is an accomplice. Or it can be done by your employee or group of employees alone. You can use CCTV footage to gather evidence and take action accordingly. These videos can also be used to address any internal dispute (e.g. A staff member is accusing a colleague of sexual or verbal harassment).

They can attract insurance discounts. If you run a small business, one way to protect your assets and help manage risks in case of theft or fire or flood damage is to get an insurance policy. If you have adequate security measures in place, your insurance provider can give you discounts.

They can come with special features. From motion detectors to fire alarms and sprinklers, there are different features that can be incorporated into your security system. Availing of these essential tools from one supplier can be more economical, both in the short and long run.

They reinforce your brand’s reputation. Having CCTV and burglar alarms in your business can also make your customers feel safer. This contributes to an overall better shopping experience. This, in turn, will boost your reputation and even attract new shoppers.

