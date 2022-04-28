Best Gym in Kent: CORE Offers Variety Of Programs To Help You Achieve Your Physical Fitness Goals

Kent, UK, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Going to the gym offers a conducive environment where you can regularly exercise and be consistent in your fitness endeavours. To help you achieve your fitness goals, CORE — one of the most recommended gyms in Maidstone — offers a variety of programs implemented with the help of competent personal trainers.

Your Partner In Fitness

Though only established around six years ago, CORE quickly gained the trust of gym-goers with its well-equipped facility. They offer an extensive range of resistance and cardiovascular machines, an eight-platform lifting area, and a free weight area.

As one of the leading Maidstone gyms, they have a roster of self-employed personal trainers dedicated to helping you achieve your physical fitness goals (But, you still have a choice to bring your own). They make their services more accessible and affordable by adopting a no-commission price model.

Programs You Can Avail

One of the biggest selling points of CORE is the variety of gym programs they offer — a showcase of their mission to create an environment where everyone, no matter their fitness level or goals, can perform appropriate exercises.

HIIT. HIIT stands for high-intensity interval training. It consists of intense cardio workouts that last anywhere from 10 seconds to one minute followed by longer rest periods. It’s designed to help you burn maximum calories.

Abs Blast. If you want to strengthen your core, this 30-minute ab-focused session is the program you should take. Abdominal exercises are important in providing you with the strength to lift heavier weights while preventing lower-back pain and improving your posture. In the long run, exercising your abs also allows you to breathe better.

Legs, Burns, and Turns. Apart from your abs, this set of exercises also target your legs and glutes (commonly referred to as the butt or the hips). This kind of workout can help you boost your athletic performance. This also helps prevent osteoporosis and stabilise your pelvis and hip joint movements.

Olympic Weightlifting. Snatch and Clean & Jerk are two olympic lifts you can learn in this program. Besides this program, they also have a British Weightlifting Affiliated Weightlifting Club where you can get easier access to their eight-platform lifting area and other relevant perks.

Apart from these programs, they also offer flexible membership options where you won’t be tied to long contracts and be obliged to pay surprise fees.

Get Fit With The Help Of One Of The Best Maidstone Gyms

Voted Kent’s best gym, CORE offers an environment where you can embark on a fitness journey no matter your goal, ability level, or experience. First opened in 2016, they offer a variety of programs to help you be more fit and live a healthier, happier life.

Apart from their quality gym classes facilitated by top-class personal trainers, they make sure that their equipment are all well-maintained. They also offer parking which is free for two hours. To learn more about their programs or if you want to take a virtual tour, visit https://www.corethegym.com. To reach out to one of the most trusted gyms in Maidstone, reach out to them at 01622 683367 or crew@corethegym.com.