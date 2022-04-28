Enjoy Stress-Free Office Relocation With Universal Commercial Relocation Limited

Greater London, United Kingdom, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Universal Commercial Relocation – Office Relocation

Universal Commercial Relocation – Office Relocation London (ucr.uk.com) is an award-winning office relocation company that offers exceptional relocation services. They provide a range of relocation services to help businesses move perfectly. With their vast experience in the industry, clients are guaranteed a stress-free relocation.

Since 1978, Universal Commercial Relocation – Office Relocation London has specialised in local commercial and residential relocation and storage services. They’ve helped hundreds of people move their businesses to new locations and understand that moving is a major life event – not just another day at the office.

This company handles every aspect of the relocation process – from planning and execution to clearance and clean-up. They take a holistic approach in dealing with their client’s office relocation London project and manage change throughout the process, ensuring a smooth transition for their employees. Their wide range of services includes IT and server relocation, file mapping and packing, and environment-friendly clearance. Their goal is to provide maximum efficiency and minimal disruption. This service is perfect for businesses that don’t want their office activities to be disrupted during a move.

Universal Commercial Relocation meets the highest industry standards that help businesses and organisations relocate seamlessly. Their team of experts are well-trained and adept at moving things, regardless of size. According to them: “We pride ourselves on having a strong sense of teamwork and set of ethics at the centre of what we do as business relocation services experts, considering all aspects of the move, from health and safety, the environmental impact of our work and continuing to develop innovative approaches to office moves and build a great reputation in customer service”.

Besides that, they offer a comprehensive range of services, including safe and vault removals, museum removals library and archive relocation, and plant/machinery removals. They work with a wide variety of clients, including office moves, archives, laboratories, hospitals, gyms, educational institutions and more. They are dedicated to providing clients with a high-quality, efficient and cost-effective service.

Universal Commercial Relocation also offers record storage, crate hire, shredding and other confidential destruction services. Their team can also install furniture and provide recycling facilities for your business needs. For the complete list of their services, interested parties can visit their official website at ucr.uk.com.

If you are interested in acquiring their services, you may fill out their contact form at https://www.ucr.uk.com/contact-us/. Alternatively, you may dial their customer service hotline at 0208 575 1133 or email them at info@ucr.uk.com.