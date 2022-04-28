NEW ART EXHIBITION MOVES BEYOND SIGHT WITH WORKS ON THE BRAILLE PAGES OF THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITY ACT OF 1990

DES MOIN ES, Iowa, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — A new, multimedia art exhibition entitled FEEL, by American-born artist Jill Wells, will be on display from May 07th – July 03rd, 2022 at the Plymouth Gallery, Plymouth Congregational Church, 4126 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312. The opening reception of the exhibition is on Saturday the 07th of May 2022, from 6.00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. (CST), free and open to the public.

Drawing on the powerful legislation of The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, Wells presents FEEL, to raise questions about history, access, transformation, freedom, sensory input, light and dark, and above all highlights the absence or marginalization of communities who have long been denied representation within arts realms. Featuring approximately forty to fifty 2D and 3D artworks, the exhibition is interactive, with sound, touch, Braille, LED lighting, and visuals. Wells explores what accessible art is and how accessible art provides new forms of communication and pathways into a more inclusive world, while also engaging in local and global discourses around key issues of disability rights. FEEL moves beyond sight and asks the observer to think and feel outside of their own lived experiences. For an audio description of this exhibit visit: https://qrco.de/bctrVb. Support for this exhibit is provided by Disability Rights Iowa and 10% of the proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to Iowa Department for the Blind.

Iowa-based, multimedia artist Jill Wells is best known for her narrative works investigating race, history, accessibility, stereotypes, and human experiences. An award-winning artist, Wells has been in practice for more than 20 years. She studied at Drake University (BFA 2005). She obtained her CADC in 2015. Her artwork is represented in the permanent collections of The Center of Afrofuturist Studies at Public Space One, The City of Iowa City and The University of Iowa, The Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families, and Disability Rights Iowa. Dana James, Founder of Black Iowa News reported, “Wells is the talent behind many highly visible murals and art projects in Iowa and elsewhere.” Jill Wells was the lecturing artist for Al-Quds Bard College for Arts and Sciences in East Jerusalem for The Resistance Course on “The Disability Art, Revolution, and Advocacy in the USA” in 2022. In 2021 Wells was the recipient of the Iowa Arts & Culture Resilience Grant for the development of her mentorship program, Artist X Advocacy [A.X.A], and additionally, in 2021, Wells was a TEDx speaker on The Power of Public Art.

