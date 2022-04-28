Shivalik College of Engineering Organises Five-Day Student Development Program

Dehradun, India, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Shivalik College of Engineering, Dehradun successfully organized a five-day Student Development Program on IoT and Robotics during April 13 to 18, 2022, which was commended for its novel approach to the realm of robotics.

The workshop program was designed as per the market survey to provide the students with an opportunity to reassess their basics, as well as learn newer, more technologically advanced concepts. The students experienced the hands-on workshop and learnt real world application scenarios of Internet of Things and Robotics, along with its societal and economic impact. The Director, SCE Dr. Prahlad Singh appreciated the work done by students and faculties. Head of Department Mr. Ashish Kumar Gupta along with faculty members Dr. Ravi Kumar, Mrs. Shabnam Ara, Mr. Sunil Sharma and Ms. Priyamvada were present during the workshop.

In this day and age, upcoming fields of exploration such as artificial intelligence, robotics and IoT have been instrumental in improving quality of life for several people. The Student Development Program was intended to inspire the students to develop and build interesting products and systems. The Program aimed to train students with systematic professional knowledge and strong practical skills in the fields of computer technology communications networks and Internet of Things. The comprehensive approach ensured that students finish the course with a high level of subject expertise and practical knowledge. Emphasis was added to the theory and application of advanced microcontrollers, sensors, and transducers. Students were also given an insight into areas of skill development such as mobile application development, smart product design engineering and prototyping.

IoT or the Internet of Things refers to a network of devices that can accumulate, sense, and transfer data via the internet, with no human intervention. It is becoming increasingly popular these days and has helped transform our physical world into a system of interconnected devices. The Program covered the basic understanding of IoT, the evolution of the internet, as well as the architecture of IoT. Once the fundamentals of IoT were covered, students were introduced to the micro-controllers which are used for IoT, such as Raspberry PI and Arduino.

Robotics, on the other hand, is a closely related discipline, in which one deals with the design, construction, operation, and application of robots. Robots may be programmed to assist humans in a variety of settings such as manufacturing processes, and even life-threatening circumstances. The program introduced the students to the simple designing and programming of mechanical devices. Attendees were acquainted with the concepts of robot flight and movement, how robots perceive their environment, and how they adjust their movements to avoid obstacles, navigate difficult terrains and accomplish complex tasks such as construction and disaster recovery. They were exposed to real world examples of how robots have been applied in disaster situations, how they have made advances in human health care and what their future capabilities will be. The course set up the groundwork for further exploration into the world of robotics.

Shivalik College of Engineering is committed to mobilize holistic, world-class education to all students. With intensive yet enabling academic workshops such as the Student Development Program, students are motivated to expand their horizons and creative abilities. The in-house Department of Research, Innovation, and Incubation offers mentorship, seed funding, start-up meetups, and IPR & patent support to entrepreneurs and managers. The curriculum is also updated with all the elective courses to be in the field of IoT such that the student is confident enough to take up the IoT related mini project in 3rd year and also internship offers in various IoT based companies like Intel, EinNel, Texas Instruments and also further get their placement offers. Students from the department of Electronics and Communication lauded the workshop for its attention to the technical as well as ethical aspects of artificial intelligence, and opined that more such programs should be organised in future.