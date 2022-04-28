Success Story of Gaurav Tank, Founder of Thanksweb

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Many cases around the globe show that a person’s academic achievements do not determine his future income. A person can believe in himself and start self-learning. Gaurav Tank, the founder and CEO of Thanksweb, an Indian SEO company that delivers a high ROI, is one example.

Gaurav spent his academic years learning digital marketing and the growth of established and startup companies. Gaurav, who is now a software engineer, is proud to have founded Thanksweb. This is due to his entrepreneurial spirit and skills.

What’s the deal with Thanksweb?

Thanksweb, an SEO company in India with a proven ROI, offers digital marketing services to small businesses. Technology-driven, the company uses technology to efficiently deliver professional websites.

Thanksweb is also an expert in digital marketing strategy. This allows companies to not only build a website, but also help grow their businesses. The company’s services remain current despite changing market trends, regardless of whether they are website design and development or digital advertising strategies.

How and when did Gaurav Tank establish his company?

Gaurav’s dream came true when Thanksweb was created in March 2015. Gaurav never imagined that he would be able to achieve this level of success in seven years, even though he started the business. While seven years may seem like a long time to allow a company thrive on the market, digital marketing is a different story. This is especially true in India where digitalization and marketing are merging in the country. Many new digital marketing companies are emerging.

An innovative businessman is able to outwit his competitors. Gaurav used simple business strategies like offering customers a unique selling point. Thanksweb’s unique selling proposition is its focus on ROI. They have highly skilled SEO professionals who work individually to help clients. Gaurav is an SEO specialist who learned the skills through trial and error over many projects. He is also a WordPress developer and blogger.

The company uses the most simple methods to rank websites or services of its clients. While the company is based in Ahmedabad (India), it offers digital marketing services across India. Thanskweb’s services in marketing are not limited to India. The company plans to expand its services internationally over time.

How satisfied does Gaurav Tank feel regarding his company?

Gaurav didn’t know what he was doing when he started, but he enjoyed his work as an SEO specialist. It started as a small business, but it has grown into a passion to help businesses succeed in the digital age.

What are some of Thanksweb’s certifications and achievements?

Thanksweb holds many certificates, including Google My Business and Content Marketing, Google Ads Search Certifications, Google Ads Display Certifications, Shopify Ads Certifications, Digital Marketing Certifications, SEO Certifications, Social Media Certifications, etc.

What other activities does Gaurav enjoy than helping others grow their businesses?

Gaurav is a great blogger. It is safe to say that SEO was his first love. He also loves to travel and discover different cultures’ food.