Remington College Knoxville Campus expands offerings with Facility Maintenance Diploma Program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Remington College Knoxville Campus is expanding its offerings to students with its new Facility Maintenance Diploma Program—and the hybrid program format makes it more convenient than ever for students to pursue hands-on trade education.

The Facility Maintenance Diploma Program provides training in servicing, maintaining, and operating a variety of equipment commonly found in residential and commercial facilities. Students will be exposed to topics such as how to maintain and repair facility infrastructure and mechanical equipment, as well as skills such as carpentry, electrical repair, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning maintenance.

Enrollment is now open and classes start soon.

The Facility Maintenance Diploma Program typically takes nine months for full-time students to complete 1 and is designed to prepare students for a number of entry-level positions in the Building Maintenance industry.2

When students successfully complete all program requirements, graduates will receive a Diploma in Facility Maintenance.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of maintenance and repair workers is expected to grow 8 percent over the next decade.3

The program is offered in a hybrid format, meaning students will complete some portions of the program online and some portions on campus.

Remington College Knoxville Campus is located at 7415 Maynardville Pike, Suite 106, Knoxville, TN 37938.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Lake Mary, FL, operates 12 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu. For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/remingtoncollege. Remington College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs and other school administered programs. Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.

1 Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/circumstances. Individual results may vary.

2 Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.

3 BLS statistics represent national job growth expectations and are not necessarily reflective of local market conditions.

