My Little Panda Provides a Range of Dental & Personal Care Bamboo Products

Docklands, London, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ —nThe recommended 3-month life of manual toothbrushes are contributing to a global plastic crisis. An estimated 264 million toothbrushes are discarded in the UK alone . People are becoming increasingly conscious of the need for eco-friendly hygiene and looking for plastic-free oral care products. My Little Panda provides these consumers an organic solution through its dental and personal care bamboo products.

The plastic and rubber materials used in most toothbrushes and tongue brushes are not recyclable. Mouthwashes are typically made with dangerous and unsustainable substances, and disposable dental floss is wasteful. My Little Panda addresses these issues by providing compostable bamboo toothbrushes and dental floss. Bamboo stands out among other plants due to its fast-replenishing qualities.

When asked why people should buy My Little Panda’s dental and personal care products, a spokesperson said, “The best solution to decrease plastic waste and address the catastrophe of plastic pollution is to use bamboo goods. Bamboo isn’t just excellent for the environment; it’s also cost-effective and healthy to use. Investing in our bamboo-based hygiene products is the best decision people can make for the planet and themselves.”

“At My Little Panda, planet-friendliness is at the core of our values. All our personal care products, from toothbrushes to makeup remover pads, are made with a hundred percent natural ingredients. Our customers get to indulge in personal care without worrying about being environmentally irresponsible!”, the spokesperson continued.

My Little Panda’s bamboo brushes have gentle bristles, making them a delight to use. They’re lightweight and compact and easy to travel with. The tongue cleaners are rust-resistant and makeup removal rounds are reusable. The good news is that all its products SGS UK certified, so their safety and reliability is not a concern.

My Little Panda offers all kinds of dental and personal care products on their online store. It keeps customers updated on the latest green news, trends, and tips through its blog. It also offers customisation services for all their products, allowing customers to add a personal touch to what they buy.

Those interested in understanding more about the company’s products and activities can use the information mentioned below to learn more.

About the Company

My Little Panda is a BRC and SGS UK certified sustainable products company that offers bamboo-plastic-free alternatives for personal and dental care items. It provides a collection of organic hygiene products like bamboo toothbrush travel sets and dental floss. Its online store also carries bamboo cutlery and other kitchen items.

Contact Details

Website: https://mylittlepanda.co.uk/

Telephone Number: 0203 961 7985

Email: hello@mylittlepanda.co.uk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MyLittlePandaUK

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mylittlepanda_uk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MyLittlePandaUK/

Address: 64 Orchard Place, Docklands, London, E14 0JW