Royal M Hotel & Resort Luxury Hotel and Luxury Hospitality: What Makes a Luxury Hotel?

Abu Dhabi, USA, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Resort or 5-star hotel? Hotels around the world are often referred to as palaces or ‘Grand Dames’ – relics of a bygone era when grand hotels were associated with luxury and glamour. But the concept in its true sense is quintessentially the United Arab Emirates. The UAE Tourism Office awards titles to establishments that meet certain criteria. Vacancies in Abu Dhabi.

We have handpicked some of the best and most recommended hotels in Abu Dhabi for you.

Royal M Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi

Enjoy stunning views from the award-winning hotel, Royal M Hotel & Resort. Fully furnished apartment Abu Dhabi It is conveniently located just a few minutes’ drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport, with a golf course and city center nearby. Offers luxurious rooms and suites, spa services, meetings and events, Crown Island and dining.

Royal M Hotel & Resort Al Fujairah

The 5-star hotel offers delicious cuisine, a luxurious ambiance and unmatched hospitality. The Royal M Hotel luxury hotels rooms Al Fujairah is located a few minutes’ drive from Abu Dhabi Airport and close to tourist attractions such as the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Uptown Apartments in Abu Dhabi

Experience a perfect blend of authentic Arab hospitality and contemporary luxury and Budget friendly apartment Abu Dhabi. The plush rooms assure you of a comfortable stay and the sea-facing location provides a magical ambiance.

This international hotel group guarantees an unparalleled luxurious stay. The Royal M Hotel is conveniently located close to the city center, the main cultural and shopping area in Abu Dhabi. The luxurious rooms offer comfort with first class amenities.

Experience a perfect blend of authentic Arab hospitality and contemporary luxury at Royal M Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi. The plush rooms assure you of a comfortable stay and the sea-facing location provides a magical ambiance.