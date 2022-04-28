Contractors Offer Multi-Level Approach to Expert Roofing Solutions

Laval, QC, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ —Business and domestic clients in need of roofing services in the Laval region are increasingly turning to Toiture Couvreur Laval for their depth and professionalism in delivering the right solution.

The 20-strong skilled craftsmen team at the Laval, QC-based business has amassed in excess of 15 years of experience across more than 1500 roofing projects.

Their contractors provide diagnostic, repair and installation services, whether a timely intervention or the need to replace an entire roof. “No matter the scope of work, our mission is to exceed clients’ expectations and leave them happy,” said company owner Ashton Tremblay.

Toiture Couvreur Laval has experience in many types of buildings, residential, commercial or institutional. The primary role of their craftsmen is implementation, installation, verification and maintenance of roofs to protect the building from bad weather.

Their teams work everywhere in Laval and the surrounding area with flexible scheduling. Their approach to a project typically includes preparation of the site, defining a plan before setting up, repairing or replacing with a new roof, and then, to help prolong the life of a roof, carrying out cleaning, water-repellent treatment or even removal of moss.

Their approach to each job, no matter how big or small, rests on six foundation stones: quality, responsiveness, competitive pricing, a safety-first attitude, thoroughness and know-how.

Mr Tremblay said the trained and qualified team is committed to providing a job well done and meeting the highest industry standards. They use only the best-in-class methods and tools to offer an intervention that meets a client’s expectations, from diagnosis to finalising the work.

“We not only deploy the necessary resources to provide the right solutions, but our prices are also above all fair, and we constantly research to find the best partners and offer the most attractive prices on the market.”

With safety and thoroughness underpinning every job, they only hire experienced roofing specialists that guarantee to carry out work in compliance with safety standards.

Their testimonials speak volumes for the scope of work and finishing that clients attest to. Client Veronica Sullivan commented: “The team members working for this roofing company are all professionals and experts that have years of experience in the field of roofing. You can also see that they are very passionate about what they are doing and love it to the core. Do not hesitate to call them if you run into any trouble with your roof in the future.”

Anyone seeking their services, which includes an emergency response, can contact Toiture Couvreur Laval:

Phone: +1 450 231 3148

Email: info@toiturecouvreurlaval.com

Website: https://toiturecouvreurlaval.com/