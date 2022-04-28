Teneo Hospitality Group Offers Hospitality Scholarship in Honor of Hospitality Industry Leader Anthony Aslanian

Eden Prairie, MN, USA, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — In honor of the late Anthony (Tony) Aslanian, who passed away almost a year ago, Teneo Hospitality Group & the Aslanian family are offering a $5,000 scholarship to a current student participating in a 4-year hospitality program at any college or university within the United States.

About Tony

Tony Aslanian was a 38-year hospitality industry leader who had a deep passion for the industry. Tony’s passion was unyielding, and he carried himself with such a level of friendliness and authenticity that those that met Tony would never forget. Over the course of his career, he touched the hearts of many people with his mentorship, and educating others was a huge part of who he was.

“Tony epitomized what it means to be a hospitality professional, and he dedicated himself to the industry, its growth and its advancement.” shares Mike Schugt, Tony’s close friend, colleague, and Teneo Hospitality Group’s president.

Tony was a strong believer in education as an investment in the future, and he was always willing to invest his time supporting future industry leaders. “He was proud to guest lecture and mentor hospitality students […]He saw grit, perseverance and passion for the hospitality industry as critical skills that were nurtured in hospitality schools.” remembers Jessica, Tony’s wife and mother of his two children.

Tony understood the value of education for the industry and did everything he could to support it. Tony was inspiring and remarkable, so, Teneo and the Aslanian family proudly celebrate this amazing man, his courage, and his conviction by offering a scholarship in his name to be awarded to a future industry leader.

The Scholarship

Teneo is proud to carry Tony’s legacy by investing in the future of the industry he loved and cherished so deeply. All applications will be reviewed, and one participant will be selected by the Anthony P. Aslanian Scholarship committee.

For eligibility, requirements, and to submit applications, interested students should visit: https://teneohg.com/anthony-aslanian-scholarship/

All submissions are due by June 1st, 2022 & Teneo will announce the recipient for the upcoming fall semester on July 1st, 2022.

About Teneo Hospitality Group

Teneo Hospitality Group is a Global Sales Organization for the Finest Collection of Hotels, Resorts & Destination Management Companies (DMCs) Worldwide. Its global team is based in key geographic source markets and is an extension of its members’ local and regional sales teams. Teneo has wide-ranging knowledge of the hospitality industry and serves the meeting planning community by providing valuable expertise and acting as trusted advisors.

Teneo is a Latin word meaning to know, understand and persevere. This term represents the company’s mission and its successful track record of global expansion. Since being established in 2013, Teneo has become a top-notch independent GSO. The company continues to expand its staff of hospitality sales and marketing professionals, and the services it provides the MICE marketplace as authorized by its members.

