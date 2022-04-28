PHF Names Reagan Carey As Commissioner

BOSTON, USA, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) today announced that Reagan Carey has been appointed the league’s next commissioner, bringing over twenty years of leadership in the sports industry to the role including unparalleled experience in women’s hockey. Carey previously served as USA Hockey’s Director of Women’s Ice Hockey and General Manager of the U.S. National Women’s Team, highlighted by a gold medal victory at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. Beginning full time on May 10, she will help deliver the PHF’s vision to provide leading opportunities in professional women’s hockey and growing the sport for its athletes, partners, and fans.

“Throughout my career, I have been fortunate and honored to have played a part in growing and improving the landscape of women’s hockey at all levels,” said Carey. “I continue to be energized and committed to moving the needle in the right direction and will be dedicated to the work required to build trust and elevate the PHF into a beacon for professional women’s hockey. I’m excited for the opportunity to continue making history with a relentless pursuit of success on all fronts. Through our work we will aim to honor past pioneers of our sport, and inspire young girls to see a vibrant future in the game by ensuring that athletes who want to train and compete at the highest professional levels will always have a home at the PHF.”

A search committee chaired by Tobin Kelly of the PHF Board of Governors was formed to identify and evaluate candidates for the role. Board members Johanna Boynton and Andy Scurto were part of the committee that also included Lisa Haley (Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations, PHF), Digit Murphy (President, Metropolitan Riveters), and Susie Piotrkowski (Head of Women’s Team Sports, Octagon).

“The search committee had the opportunity to speak with many exceptional candidates who were considered for the role of PHF Commissioner over the course of this process,” said Kelly. “What stands out about Reagan Carey is not only her incredible depth of experience in the world of women’s hockey but the collaborative approach she brings to the position. In all of our many conversations, Reagan’s commitment to communication and her values that advocate for what is right and put players first, make her the perfect leader for the next phase of growth in the PHF. We are all excited about welcoming Reagan as she takes the lead in moving the PHF forward.”

Carey’s career reflects a common thread of leading teams to new heights by creating meaningful cultures and crafting a clear vision for winning. A decade of work with the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and NHL’s Atlanta Thrashers with a focus on sports development, performance, and marketing led to her opportunity with USA Hockey where she served from 2010-18. Her leadership helped produce a record number of World Championship victories for the women’s program and achieved an unprecedented stretch of four straight undefeated seasons in IIHF competition across the U18 Women’s National Team and U.S. Women’s National Team. Her gold medal resume includes U18 titles in 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017, World Championship wins in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“When aligning with the PHF, hiring the right fit for the long-term growth of the league was imperative,” said Piotrkowski. “Having met with several incredible candidates alongside the search committee, Reagan Carey differentiated herself not only as a result of her hockey experience but through her deep understanding of the women’s sports landscape. Her approach to relationship building, attention to detail and human first leadership will ensure the best interest of the women in this league today and moving forward.”

Most recently Carey has been applying her skills and experience to various consulting roles and speaking events in both the sport and corporate world with a focus on leadership, performance, alignment and culture. Additionally, she has been a member of the Maine Girls & Women in Sports Committee helping generate content, programming, and opportunities for girls and women in sport. Carey was a two-sport athlete, captaining both the ice hockey and volleyball teams during her time at Colby College where she graduated with a sociology degree in 2001. She is a proud 2010 recipient of the school’s Carl Nelson Sports Achievement Award, and in 2018 was inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

“Having been a part of both the U18 program and U.S. Women’s National Team during Reagan’s tenure with USA Hockey, I’ve seen her passion and dedication in action and always appreciated how much she cared about the athletes,” said Shiann Darkangelo, captain of the Toronto Six. “I am very excited for the knowledge and expertise she will bring to the PHF in this important leadership role to help continue the growth of our game.”

Carey becomes the third commissioner in PHF history, succeeding Tyler Tumminia who served in the role on an interim basis during the league’s sixth season and permanently throughout season seven. The PHF has made great strides over the past 18 months by establishing a joint venture ownership model, generating landmark broadcast and corporate partnerships, drawing record digital viewership, and redefining its brand based on the singular skills of its athletes. In January the PHF’s Board of Governors announced a commitment to invest more than $25 million over the next three years to directly enhance the player experience by providing competitive compensation and benefits that will continue to distinguish the PHF as a leader among professional sports leagues.

Team roster building for the PHF’s eighth season is underway with unrestricted free agency officially commencing on May 1. The salary cap for 2022-23 will be a record $750,000 per team with a floor of $562,500. The 2022 PHF season concluded March 28 with the Boston Pride crowned Isobel Cup champions for the third time in Tampa Bay, Florida in a thrilling 4-2 victory over the Connecticut Whale seen live across North America on ESPN2 and TSN2.

About the Premier Hockey Federation

The PHF is the home of professional women’s hockey in North America. Established in 2015 as the National Women’s Hockey League, the NWHL rebranded to become the PHF in 2021 and provide opportunities for elite athletes to earn a living playing the game they love while fueling the continued growth of the sport. The league is made up of the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Minnesota Whitecaps, and the Toronto Six who all compete annually for the Isobel Cup. For more information visit premierhockeyfederation.com.