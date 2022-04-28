Triguna Country Homes Provides Farmlands Near Bangalore at the Best Prices with All Amenities

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — From spending a relaxing weekend to spending a fortnight with family, the property is the best choice. Located near Bangalore, however far away from the urban land, people can expect the best natural view and life here. The property, Triguna Country Homes is offering the best farmlands near Bangalore at the best rates with all desired amenities.

People can visit the place alone or with family. The property is extended over a huge area, and the entire area is not only scenic but also peaceful. The property has all the amenities to satisfy the visitors. From aged people to kids Triguna has something to cheer up every age. Even pets are allowed here.

The main theme of the property is greenery, and the greenery is created with Miyawaki Method. This method is an amazing way to create an urban forest, where trees are planted nearby to create a dense forest. People can enjoy the pure, natural, scenic environment here. The entire property is divided into different sections. The visitors can choose their places as per their preferences. All the cottages or homes are included with facilities to make sure the visitors enjoy a wonderful and peaceful staying. Apart from the peaceful ambiance, Triguna has more to offer. Here only fresh and local foods are served. Hence, the visitors will have full privilege to enjoy delicious local dishes.

Every plot in Triguna Country Homes is surrounded by at least 2 to 3 giant plants. Under the open sky, and full of greenery, you can experience five-star quality amenities here. To know more about the property, please visit:https://trigunacountryhomes.com/

About Triguna country Homes:

Located near Bangalore, Triguna Country Homes is the best place for nature lovers. The property includes a huge area, and the entire area is designed with the concept of Miyawaki forest. Though the property is located far away from the urban area, all types of amenities are available here. From Gym to different outdoor activities, all are available here.

Contact Details:

Site Location

Triguna Country Homes

Sy no 44/4, KasiAgraharamTaraff

Bennangur Village, Denkanikottai

Tamil Nadu, 635107

Head Office Location

Triguna Farms Pvt. Ltd.

#102, First Floor, Triguna Icon

#21, Arekempanahalli, Hosur Road

Siddapura Circle, Bengaluru – 560 027

Telephone

+91 78169 99111

Email

info@trigunaprojects.com