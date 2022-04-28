Senior UK Diplomats visit CDE Asia’s Manufacturing Facility in Kolkata

Kolkata, India, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Mr. Alan Gemmell, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia, Mr. Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata, visited CDE Asia’s manufacturing facility in Kolkata on April 19, 2022, to learn more about our contribution towards achieving India’s sustainability goals. Also present were Mr. Rishikesh Chanda, National Head- Infrastructure, BDHC and Mr. Amit Sengupta, Head of Communications, BDHC.

It was an honour to showcase our breakthrough technology platforms – Combo for converting crusher dust into high-grade M-Sand; Oremax for mineral beneficiation and C&D waste recycling using ReUrban technology.

CDE Asia strongly believes in the spirit of change-making for the better. Since 2006, we have been on a path to reinvent wet processing equipment for achieving sustainability in business practices and the building of smarter cities. Mr. Gemmell and Mr. Low took interest in our patented technologies and inventions that extend the life of otherwise finite natural resources by creating enormous value from waste materials.

Mr. Alan Gemmell said, “CDE Asia’s vision of becoming the largest ESG driven sand company is extremely impressive. A clean, green technology for today and tomorrow. Loved it.”

The world is racing against a future of extreme resource constraints due to the exhaustion of finite natural resources like sand and excessive dependence on fossil fuels. The real estate sector in India contributes 25% of India’s GHG emissions which is likely to increase in the future due to increased energy demand. To repair the ecology and ensure the future of urban living, our focus is on making sand sustainable.

It was an honor to have Mr. Alan Gemmell and Mr. Nick Low grace our Kolkata facility and enlighten us with their valuable insights for a sustainable tomorrow.

For more information about this content please visit us : https://cdeasia.com/news/2022/april/senior-uk-diplomats-visit-cde-asias-manufacturing-facility-in-kolkata .

