There’s A Hero In Every One: TIMER Equips People with Expert-led EMT Training in NYC While Leading Emergency Health Advocacy

Focussed on supporting individuals with quality EMT training in Staten Island, NY, Training Institute for Medical Emergencies and Rescue builds awareness on the importance of having emergency health and CPR skills for the modern generation while improving accessibility to professional-grade courses.

Staten Island, New York, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — The pandemic proved to be a huge wake-up call for the entire world. While it upended the “normal” way of functioning, it also highlighted the gap between healthcare providers and service seekers. As the world got confined within the four walls of the home due to lockdown, it also redefined self-sufficiency and self-reliance in a whole new way.

Training professionals forin-demand job sphere in Staten Island, NY, TIMER witnessed how even an average individual could leverage these skills. As a statistic, 9 out of 10 people having a cardiac arrest right outside the hospital die due to a lack of CPR.

Another study revealed that the deaths from a severe type of heart attack rise by about 10 percent for every delay between the time the patient calls for an ambulance and the time treated in the hospital.

As shocking as it might sound, learning CPR can quickly address the rising concern while improving public safety standards and timely resolution.

With over 39 years of experience in the industry, the TIMER professionals have seen our lifestyles shift and the new possibilities it has brought for emergency care. Lack of confidence is one of the significant missing aspects when offering aid to a person undergoing a health emergency. Whether it’s a loved one or a friend, it is natural to go under an emotional override and start panicking.

Mindset coaching is one of the vital aspects covered under their NYC EMT training course. The EMT training teaches everything you need to know as a first responder apart from imparting the skills which include:

Offering immediate care to injured and critically ill

Performing CPR, controlling bleeding, stabilizing and mobilizing injured bones and spine

Managing environmental emergencies

Emergency childbirth, and more

TIMER is a leading institute in medical emergency and rescue training. For more information about their course regime for EMT career enthusiasts, browse their official website here .

About TIMER:

Earlier named as Regional Emergency Medical Services Council (RESMCO), TIMER was founded in 1980 to offer comprehensive quality EMT training. With its head office in Staten Island, NY, TIMER is a reputed name and one of the top institutes for search in “EMT training in my area.

