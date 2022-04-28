New Cybersecurity Plans now Encompass 4 Pillars: Legal, Insurance, IT & Governance

Philadelphia, PA, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Ultimate Risk Services (URS) has combined its Risk Mitigation Experience with the cybersecurity legal expertise of Mullen Coughlin, the largest team of experienced attorneys focusing on cybersecurity, to co-develop unique, compliance-ready written cybersecurity plans and policies needed to meet regulatory, insurance, and vendor requirements.

Written plans and policies are the essential “foundation” documents of every cybersecurity program because they describe key requisites such as tasks and frequencies that must be completed to meet regulatory, government contracting, vendor, and insurance requirements.

Meeting cybersecurity requirements are now easier and more affordable

Most small and midsize businesses (SMBs) do not have compliant cybersecurity plans and policies, because they are not aware they need them and often lack the expertise to develop and maintain them as changes occur. Few include the 4 Pillars of cybersecurity compliance: Legal, Insurance, IT, and Governance.

URS’ new cutting-edge solution offers a simple, and affordable cybersecurity “foundation” system for SMBs. The URS Cybersecurity Foundation Package includes written plans and policies, to address 4 Pillars of cybersecurity compliance.

URS and Mullen Coughlin provide constant monitoring and updating to keep the plans and policies, compliant with all changes. Maintaining compliance with regulations like NIST SP 800-171 (DoD government contracting), GDPR (Safeguarding EU residents), personal information, PCI (credit cards), HIPAA (personal medical information), CMMC (DoD contracting), Insurance policies, vendor contracts, will now be much easier.

Mullen Coughlin Founding Partner, Chris Dilenno, expresses why this solution is so needed. He says, “Far too often, we see many companies that are non-compliant with cybersecurity regulations, vendor contracts, and insurance policy requirements. There is a huge gap in the industry due to the lack of appropriate written plans and policies. We at Mullen Coughlin are excited to be part of providing a sorely needed solution that will help organizations bridge the growing cybersecurity gap and take control of the present situation.”

URS CEO Robert Pignataro, shares “most organizations lack the expertise needed to understand what to do to comply with complex and ever-changing regulations and requirements. URS aims to make this task easier and more affordable. Working with Mullen Coughlin achieves that and makes the process more reliable and accurate.”

“We are excited to provide a cost-effective foundation solution that is unique and one-of-its-kind, because it covers Legal, Insurance, IT, Governance requirements and is constantly updated as new requirements come in from time to time. Our foundation solution fills a large void that SMBs struggle with. It will add convenience and security to everyone’s life, making a daunting task, like cybersecurity compliance, much easier for them to manage.”

About Mullen Coughlin

Mullen Coughlin LLC is a law firm uniquely dedicated exclusively to representing organizations facing data privacy events, information security incidents, and the need to address these risks before a crisis hits. Founded by John Mullen, Jennifer Coughlin, Jim Prendergast, and Chris DiIenno, our team of accessible and motivated attorneys have handled thousands of events and possess experience and talent in data breach response, regulatory investigation defense, pre-breach planning and compliance, and privacy litigation defense unmatched in the industry.

About Ultimate Risk Services

Ultimate Risk Services was established in 2018, in Philadelphia, PA, with a mission to counter the lack of expertise that SMBs need to meet cybersecurity regulatory, vendor, and insurance requirements, and protect themselves from constantly evolving cyber threats. URS management has over 100 years of experience in providing risk mitigation and cybersecurity compliance solutions to small and medium businesses across the United States. URS services include simplifying complex cybersecurity regulations, helping organizations meet vendor and insurance requirements, and implementing defenses against cyber threats.

URS is part of the UMASS Lowell Research Institute (UMLRI), an organization focused on helping Aerospace and DoD contractors nationwide meet cybersecurity requirements needed to win and maintain government contracts.

