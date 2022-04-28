Aeologic Technologies Will Use 5G Technology to Transform the Transportation Industry

Noida, India, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — The transportation industry was one of the industries that never stopped even during the pandemic of Covid-19. This happened as a result of the technologies used by various transportation companies. One of these technologies is 5G technology, which is being used by AeoLogic Technologies to transform the transportation industry.

5G technology is changing the future of transportation as it enables autonomous vehicles which load freight with optimum efficiency, and fragile cargo is protected and safely monitored. Secure wi-fi enabled warehouses are capable of supporting low latency communications. 5G makes it possible for Headquarters to track shipments in real-time, improving security and preventing loss. With 5G, headquarters can monitor platoons in real-time, optimizing logistics all the way down to the supply chain level.

The data enabled by 5G combined with artificial intelligence leads to optimum routing and enables logistics platooning, saving time and energy while also protecting drivers. It improves driver safety and connectivity. The near-instant throughput provided by 5G enables the platoon to connect a plethora of sensors into one large safety net.

Adopting 5G technology has the following benefits: :

Telematics in 5G can be visualized in real-time using heads-up display (HUD) and augmented reality (AR). A fleet commander can manage products in transit using the same e’s live sensor reports. Fleet commanders can be linked with AR to a mechanic who is available 24*7 to service vehicles. 5G enabled driver biometrics and connected electronic logging device (ELD) allows successful holistic logistics processes. It optimizes real-time logistical planning and monitoring. Compliance is easier with 5G which enables remote maintenance and monitoring.

In addition to this, 5G technology enables autonomous delivery vehicles to coordinate the last mile delivery. Thanks to 5G these rovers can use real-time cloud computing to navigate their way to the consumer’s door. The consumer receives their product prepared for delivery with real-time updates.

To conclude it is right to state the famous quote

5G offers plenty of benefits and AeoLogic Technologies is all set to be your “technological arm” to create a boom in the transportation industry.

