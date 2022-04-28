Pearson Chiropractic and Rehabilitation Center Provides State-of-the-Art Chiropractic Treatment

Federal Way, WA, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — With over two decades of experience, Dr. Jay Pearson and his team offer full-service chiropractic and rehabilitation care. The chiropractor in Federal Way, WA,

provides whole-person wellness and prevention of illness and injury through regular, professional care.When asked about this, “Pearson Chiropractic & Rehabilitation Center loves serving this community. Our primary goal is to empower patients to live happier and healthier lives. We offer a full spectrum of holistic and healing treatments for physical pain, sports injuries, and car accident injuries. In the event you or a loved one needs chiropractic or therapeutic massage care, acupuncture, cryotherapy, or herbal remedies, our full range of services is here to serve you. With our staff of highly-trained and qualified professionals, we are second to none when it comes to injury rehabilitation,” replied the spokesperson of Pearson Chiropractic and Rehabilitation Center.

Pearson Chiropractic & Rehabilitation announces that they offer intramuscular injections of Methylcobalamin Vitamin MB12, Lipo plus with B12, Traumeel, and Tri Immune. With these vitamin B12 injections for weight loss in Federal Way, individuals can burn fat and increase energy levels!

Combine one 30ml vial of Lipo-Plus and one 10ml vial of Methylcobalamin B12 5mg/ml. The B12 and Lipo-Plus work synergistically to access the body’s fat burning and fat storage mechanisms. Active ingredients include Pyridoxine (B6), Methionine, Inositol, Choline, and Carnitine. Vitamin B1, Riboflavin, Methylcobalamin.

Vitamin B12 injection ensures that 100% of the active ingredients are absorbed into the patient’s body by directly delivering nutrients into the body’s tissues.Vitamin injections help to ensure weight loss, as they suppress appetite, build muscle, and establish a healthy immune system.

“The average weight-loss injection is designed for obese individuals—in other words, their body mass index (BMI) is 30 or higher. These injections should not be considered as a quick-fix option,” said Dr. Jay, the leading chiropractor in Federal Way.

Pearson Chiropractic and Rehabilitation Center offers a broad range of the best chiropractic, sports medicine, and rehabilitation care available, emphasizing an active lifestyle and lifelong wellness.

