Jason Benson Announces Completion of Tennessee Air National Guard Concrete Construction Project

Dallas, Georgia based Skyren Concrete Construction builds containment walls for Ballistics Facility at Knoxville, Tennessee for McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base

Dallas, Georgia, USA, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Jason Benson, owner of Skyren Concrete Construction, announced the company completed work for the Knoxville base of the Tennessee Air National Guard.

“Helping the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base with their recent concrete construction needs was absolutely our pleasure,” said Benson. “The improvements at their shooting range and ballistics facility will provide a safe environment for members that carry out both federal and state missions serving their local community as well as their country.”

The Tennessee Air National Guard has four main bases across the state located in Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville. They perform nine unique missions training and preparing the citizen-airman to respond to the Governor of Tennessee for state emergencies or the call of the President in times of crisis.

In Knoxville, their primary mission is providing In-flight Refueling to all US Armed Forces and allied nations’ aircraft extending their flying range with the capability of transporting cargo, personnel and medevac operations. Additional missions include Command and Control, Combat Communications and Individual Training.

For more information on Skyren Concrete Construction’s partnership with the Knoxville, Tennessee McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, please contact Kurt Jensen at (770) 635-7400 or Kurt@SkyrenConcrete.com

About Skyren Concrete Construction

Skyren Concrete Construction began business in April of 2019 when it purchased Sa-Fonce Concrete, an industry leading concrete company of over 40 years, established back in 1975. Sa-Fonce has worked with some of the largest developers, companies and general contractors in the United States. Some of these include Duke-Weeks Construction, Ray Weeks Construction, Beers Construction Company, Judwin Properties, Hess Corporation, IKEA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Chelsea Construction, Choate Construction, Marriott International, Raco General Contractors, VCC Construction, Ritz-Carlton and Osborne Construction