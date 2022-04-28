The RFID Pallet Wrappers Market To Explode Between 2017-2025

Global Rfid Portals For Doorways Corridors Market: Market Overview

The term “RFID portal for doorways & corridors” is usually used to define a specific bottleneck through which “things” are moved, and which has RFID readers purposefully located to read RFID tags on the “things” moving through the bottleneck. In many industry tracking is of primary importance and care is taken to ensure that the tags are present and attached in such a way that they can be easily read. The RFID portal for doorways & corridors is ideal for tracking equipment, files, assets, document, and people in interior environments passing through corridors, doorways, and hallways.

The key element in the RFID for doorways & corridors are the antenna, the reader, and the controlling software. RFID portals for doorways & corridors can read any RFID tags such as ultra-high frequency, high frequency, low frequency, but most RFID portals for doorways & corridors use ultra-high frequency tags, as the other tags have too short a read range.

Global Rfid Portals For Doorways Corridors Market: Dynamics

The key driver of the growth to the RFID portals for doorways & corridors is the tracking management provided by the technology of RFID tags. From manufacturing to hospital industry, tracking of tools & asset has been a major concern. Miss management by the user can lead to the loss of important equipment and incur a monetary loss for the organization. The potential for the growth of the RFID portals for doorways & corridor is the asset tracking which has improved with the adoption in the industries. Moreover, in the IT industries, the RFID portals for doorways & corridors has tracked impetus growth due to its ability to keep the data centre and tangible files secure.

Scan over RFID tags implanted on asset helps to prevent theft and ensures its moving detail such as time and person id. Use of RFID portals for doorways & corridors at the entry of event or exhibition enables automated logging of invitee’s attendance through RFID tagged cards without requiring the person to display the entry pass to security. Moreover, instant SMS to the host on invitee’s entry enables personal attention to the VIPs. These factors are considered to be the driving factor for RFID portals for doorways & corridors market.

Global Rfid Portals For Doorways Corridors Market: Segmentation

Based on application

Retail and Commercial Outlets Applications

Offices & Commercial Buildings

Hospitals & HealthCare

Assets and IT Equipment Tracking

Banks & Financial Institutions

Government Institutions and Organizations

Telecommunications, Data Centres

Universities & Education Institutions

Fashion, Apparel & Textile Outlets

Hotels and Hospitality Solutions

Events, Exhibitions & Trade Show Management

Based on RFID

Ultra-High Frequency

High frequency and Near Field Communication

Low Frequency

Dual Frequency (NFC & UFH)

Global Rfid Portals For Doorways Corridors Market: Regional Outlook

The global RFID portals for doorways & corridors market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). RFID portal for doorways is estimated to witness high market share over the forecast year due to its rising application in the major industry such as manufacturing and hospitality industry across the globe.

In the above-stated region, North America holds relatively higher market share in the global RFID portals for doorways & corridors due to the IT industry and manufacturing industry which has enabled RFID portals for asset tracking and managing their tools in the area of business. Western Europe is estimated to witness a high growth rate in RFID portals for doorways & corridors market over the forecasted year due to growing application in the hospital, many of the equipment in the hospital are now being well managed and tracked and thus supporting the growth of the market.

Global RFID portals for doorways & corridors market is estimated to witness a high CAGR in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecasted year, attributed to developed sector of manufacturing in countries such as China, India, and the Philippines. Japan is one of the high growing RFID portals for doorways & corridors market over the forecasted year due to high technologically advanced country across the globe.

Global Rfid Portals For Doorways Corridors Market: Key Players

Few of the prominent players in the RFID portals for doorways & corridors market are as follows

Jamison Door Company, Inc.

Atlas RFID Solutions, Inc.

Impinj, Inc.

SageData

GAO Tek & GAO Group Inc.

RFIDSupplyChain

Barco, s.r.o.

