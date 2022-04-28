Coating Removal System Market Is Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2031 -end

Rockville, United States, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Coating removal system are used to remove the paints, coating and other different finishes from variety of surfaces such as concrete steel, and plastics, as well as to clean the underlying surface. There are various types of Coating removal system available such as chemical based, blast media based, laser based, and microwaves based.

Chemical based Coating removal system are solvent based or caustic based. Some of the major chemical based Coating removal system includes acrylistrip, graf-EX, instrip, and LCS. The Coating removal system penetrate the layers of the paint and break down the bond between the paint and the object. Chemical based Coating removal system are available in liquid and gel forms.

Coating Removal System Market: Segmentation

The global Coating Removal System market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-use.

On the basis of type, the global Coating Removal System market is segmented as:

Chemical Based Acrylistrip Graf-EX Instrip LCS Stripper Cream Stripper Low Odor

Blast Media Based

Laser Based

Microwaves

Others

On the basis of application, the global Coating Removal System market is segmented as:

Steel

Plastics

Concrete

Composites

Others

On the basis of end-use, the global Coating Removal System market is segmented as:

Building Renovation

Vehicle maintenance

Industrial Repair

Furniture Refinishing

Shipbuilding

Aircrafts

Pipes & Tubes

Bridges

Others

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of the company.

