SoulAce is Emerging as the Leading CSR Platform for Corporate & NGOs Agencies in India

Mumbai, India, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to SoulAce, traditional CSR management software was not enough efficient for the organizations. And for this reason, the latest SoulAce CSR software has been introduced on the market. SoulAce is emerging as the leading CSR platform for corporate and NGO agencies in India. The software includes all the modern features and facilities that a corporate or government organization requires to maintain its goal. CSR management is one of the essential points for every organization to keep in mind. The latest CSR software is designed to support the advanced requirements of different originations.

The CSR platform of SoulAce includes countless amazing features. It is built with the latest technology, efficient, easy to use, and transparent. The best thing about this CSR platform is it is an in-house product and for any kind of defects and advantages, SoulAce will be responsible. The software is easy to manage, even a layman can use it. SoulAce offers customization on their customers’ requests.

Apart from the latest technology, and top-class features, SoulAce is known for 24*7 customer support, real-time dashboard analysis, and project monitoring capabilities. Working on more than 1000 projects with more than 50 agencies, the company is leading the industry. To know more about the organization and the activities, please visit:https://soulace.in/csr-platform.php

About SoulAce:

Having offices in three metros of the country, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi, SoulAce is emerging as the finest CSR platform for government, corporate, and NGOs. The organization has associated with various clients, and all the clients are happy to work with SoulAce. More than 1000 clients and 50+ organizations are enjoying the CSR platform of SoulAce. The software is advanced, easy to use, and customizable. For all organizations, this CSR software works as a boon.

Contact Details:

Mumbai Office

Plot No.33,

MIDC Central Road

Chakala Industrial Area (MIDC)

Andheri East, Mumbai – 400093

Delhi NCR Office

422A, Tower B, Spaze iTech Park

Sohna Road, Sector 49, Gurgaon – 122018

Kolkata Office

166 Block G, New Alipore

Kolkata – 700053

USA Offices

Address

1075 Chestnut Street, Newton

MA – 02464

Africa Office

Visit – https://www.soulace.in/.