Linear Slides Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2025

Global Linear Slides Market: Overview

Linear slides also known as linear motion bearings which are designed to provide free motion in a one direction only. There are different types of linear slides, they provide linear motion based on the bearings which might be ball bearing, linear roller bearing, fluid or magnetic bearing, dovetail bearing. There are few slides that provide movement along both X and Y axis like linear stages, XY tables, machine slides and others.

They are basically light weighted compact and operates with very low sliding resistance. Due to its low inertia and very small frictional factor it excels in high-speed responsive performance. Linear slides provide a high load capacity by using Gothic arch grooves and are highly accurate and rigid. Linear ball slides are highly corrosion resistant slides which has extremely low friction coefficient due to stainless steel ball roll on four stainless steel needle roller which are highly corrosion resistant. Liner slides are designed in such a way that they provide robust applications that demand high thrust along stiffness and accuracy.

Global Linear Slides Market: Dynamics

The growth of global linear slides market is driven by automotive and electrical & electronics industry. The growth is majorly driven by the industrial application of the linear slides. Linear slides have two kinds of rolling elements ball bearing slides and roller slides. The end users can chose either ball bearing slides or roller slides, the ball bearing slides offer even accuracy motion in a single axis design, or roller slides which are also called as crossed roller slides they are non-motorized slides that offer low-friction linear movement for equipment power by hand or inertia which provides heavier load capabilities and better movement control.

The restrain for liner slide market would be the substitutes present in the market like linear guide way. The linear guide way provides a linear motion that utilizes re-circulating rolling element between a bearing block and a profiled rail. The coefficient friction on guide way is only 1/50 compared to linear slides which are able to take loads from all the sides, with this a high precision and accuracy in moving can be achieved.

Global Linear Slides Market: Segmentation

On the basis of range type Simple

Un-driven

Multi-axis

Turnkey linear On the basis of rolling elements Ball bearing slides

Roller slides On the basis of application type Factory automation

Medical tools

Packaging tools

Machine tools

Printing

Automotive assembly

Aerospace processing

Food processing On the basis of usage Industrial

Commercial On the basis of end use industry Food industry

Beverage industry

Automotive industry

Packaging industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Electrical and electronics industry

Global Linear Slides Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, the global linear slides market is fragmented into seven key regions- Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific except Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among the regions mentioned above Asia-pacific is the largest and the fastest growing market followed by North America and Western Europe. Overall the market for linear slides has a positive growth owing to the growth in automotive and industrial sector.

Global Linear Slides Market: Key Players

Some of the market players identified in the global linear slides market includes:

Bishop-Wisecarver Corporation

SKF

Del-Tron Precision Inc

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

THK CO., LTD.

Ball Slides, Inc.

THK America, Inc.

PHD Inc.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics (P) Ltd.

Reliance precision Ltd.

