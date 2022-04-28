Wiseasy Will Attend Seamless ME for the Fifth Consecutive Year in 2022

To our delight, Pioneers, our partner from Saudi Arabia, will be present with us at Booth D30 this year. It’ll be a fabulous chance for us to forge experience, expertise, endeavors and to provide you with the more localized products and services.

Additionally, please stay tuned to our keynote speech which will be given by Rachid, Wiseasy’s VP and General Manager of EMEA!

Topic: Managing payments across multiple channels with a single cloud interface

Time: 17:40pm-18:00pm, 31th May, 2022 (UTC+4)

With our commitment of carrying forward the financial inclusion and empowering your innovations and growth, we will be expecting your visiting to our booth in Payment & Fintech area.

See you in Dubai on May 31st!