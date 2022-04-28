Wiseasy Will Attend Seamless ME for the Fifth Consecutive Year in 2022

Beijing, China, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Wiseasy, a global digital banking and payment builder, is thrilled to announce that it will be attending the upcoming Seamless ME for the fifth consecutive year. This event will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab Emirates from Tuesday 31 May to Wednesday 1 June 2022.As a meeting for the brightest and most innovative minds across the payments, fintech, banking, retail, e-commerce, cards, and identity industries for 22 years, Seamless Middle East gathers us around every single year and engenders many a spark of ideas.

To our delight, Pioneers, our partner from Saudi Arabia, will be present with us at Booth D30 this year. It’ll be a fabulous chance for us to forge experience, expertise, endeavors and to provide you with the more localized products and services.

Additionally, please stay tuned to our keynote speech which will be given by Rachid, Wiseasy’s VP and General Manager of EMEA!

Topic: Managing payments across multiple channels with a single cloud interface

Time: 17:40pm-18:00pm, 31th May, 2022 (UTC+4)

With our commitment of carrying forward the financial inclusion and empowering your innovations and growth, we will be expecting your visiting to our booth in Payment & Fintech area.

See you in Dubai on May 31st!

