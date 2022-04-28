The Roasted Grain Ingredients Market To Be On The Mobility Move

New York , United States, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing production of flavored alcoholic beverages is one of the factors driving the growth of the roasted grain ingredients market. This is attributable to the growing popularity of flavored alcoholic beverages, as they offer different taste profiles, unique flavors, and textures. Roasted barley and roasted wheat malt are some of the key ingredients that are used for making a wide variety of flavored alcoholic beverages. Thus, players offering roasted grain ingredients are increasing the production of their roasted flavored malt products, and are targeting manufacturers of alcoholic beverages. The global roasted grain ingredients market has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2019-2029. The global roasted grain ingredients market is estimated to witness a steady CAGR of more than 4% over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of Roasted Grain Ingredients Market Study

The bakery and animal feed segments, under end use, are projected to exhibit substantial growth in the global roasted grain ingredients market, owing to higher demand for highly functional ingredients such as roasted grains from bakeries and animal feed producers.

Barley is identified as the most prominent segment under type, in the global roasted grain ingredients market, attributable to higher utilization of roasted barley in the alcoholic beverage industry.

Easy availability and minimal processing of whole grain is among the vital factors, due to which, the whole form segment is dominating the global roasted grain ingredients as compared to the splits and flour form segments.

Roasted Grain Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape

The global roasted grain ingredients market is fragmented in nature, which majorly involves multiple manufacturers that are engaged in the roasted grain ingredients business. Players in the roasted grain ingredients market are continuously adapting their market strategies in accordance with the current trends in the market. Leading manufacturers are using strategies such as business expansion, and are strengthening their supply-chain with a focus on increasing production capacity. Additionally, these companies are targeting the growing number of health-conscious consumers to further increase their consumer base.

