GL.iNet Launches Slate AX (GL-AXT1800) – A Wi-Fi 6 Pocket Router

Hong Kong, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — GL.iNet, a world-leading developer of network hardware and software, is excited to introduce Slate AX( GL-AXT1800) – A next-generation highly-secured travel router that provides powerful Wi-Fi 6 network connection. It comes with OpenWrt operating system, mass device connection capabilities, and significantly reduced signal interference.

Slate AX is a powerful router that can support heavy Wi-Fi usage of large families or small offices. However, its compact design, easy deployment, and convenience in securing connected devices are most appreciated by frequent travelers. Slate AX is most useful in applications including automatically encrypting all devices connected to Slate AX’s network using a VPN service, broadcasting Wi-Fi when staying at hotels with only one ethernet or LAN connection, or masking data transfer from internet service providers when using public Wi-Fi.

Ultra-fast Wi-Fi – Slate AX offers a dual-band combined Wi-Fi speed of 1800 Mbps (600 Mbps for 2.4GHz and 1200 Mbps for 5GHz).

OpenWrt – All of GL.iNet’s routers run on high-performance and secure open-source OpenWrt operating systems, it comes with our user-friendly Imagebuilder application for an easy customization of firmware packages.

Reliable Connection – Slate is equipped with two external antennas, extending connection range and improving network stability. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6’s Base Service Station Colouring (BSS Colouring), it measures operating Wi-Fi channel thresholds, and automatically selects a channel with loose thresholds (Minimal usage) for connectivity. BSS Colouring improves the connection stability by minimizing the router’s risk of potentially picking up signal interference.

Mass Device Connectivity – Slate AX comes with multi-user, multiple-input, multiple-output technology (MU-MIMO). It processes multiple data streams from client devices simultaneously, instead of queuing network traffic into one data stream, reducing the queuing delay in high-density networks. It also includes OFDMA technology (orthogonal frequency division multiple access). It lets multiple devices receive data from a single transmission, drastically improving the transmission efficiency when connected to multiple devices.

Remote Device Management – All of GL.iNet’s routers come with GoodCloud, our remote device management platform for remote monitoring client device data usage, accessing the device’s terminal, batch update, view analytics, and more.

Secured Network – Slate AX is pre-installed with OpenVPN and WireGuard® supporting 30+ VPN services, it supports VPN remote access to client devices using GoodCloud, and automatically encrypts all network traffic within the connected network. The network runs on the latest version of Internet Protocol IPv6, and It also supports Cloudflare DNS over TLS security protocol, ensuring a secure network.

