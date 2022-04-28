VASTRA: A Mumbai-Based NGO Providing Basic Infrastructure to the Needy

Mumbai, India, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Established with the zeal to bring about a change, VASTRA, a credible infrastructure NGO works relentlessly to build a better future for the unfortunate. The trusted organization aims to offer support to the marginalized groups that are deprived of the most basic necessities of life, one of which is infrastructure. Through a dedicated team of volunteers, gifts of charity and efficient campaigns, the NGO in Mumbai provides the underprivileged with a refined infrastructure that contributes to their overall growth and wellness.

VASTRA came into existence in the year 2016 with the sole aim of making lives better. All their efforts are directed towards giving the underprivileged a life they deserve and a future that isn’t a dream. In addition to infrastructure assistance, the other major causes that VASTRA stands for are healthcare, educational support and animal welfare. Since its inception, it has strived to work for not just the betterment of individuals but the society too, because it’s the people that make the society what it is! The NGO goes above and beyond to wipe out the plague of poverty, poor living standards, illiteracy, debilitating health and other major issues by offering valuable assistance to the people in need at the right place and at the right time.

“ At VASTRA, we understand the plight of the less fortunate and therefore wish to put an end to it by providing the unfortunate with the necessary support and care. For every impoverished individual, irrespective of the caste, creed, religion and gender, we aim to provide them with basic infrastructure facilities that assure them safety and security. We work devotedly to make a difference for the people through our several initiatives that bring people close to their dream of a better life and fulfilling future,” says Mrs’ Purvi Rohit Pugalia, co-founder of VASTRA.

On a journey of transforming lives, VASTRA strives to continue to give the destitute respect and a dignified life that everyone has the right to. It’s all set to expand its ambit and reach as many underprivileged people as possible to give them access to the basic needs and our country a promising future.

