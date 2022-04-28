Hydraulic Motors Market Revenue to Witness Rapid Growth in the Near Future

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Overview

Hydraulic motors make use of fluids to convert hydraulic energy into mechanical energy in order to generate torque and rotation. The power generated by hydraulic motor depends on the flow of fluids and the pressure drop of the motor whereas; the torque generated by the hydraulic motor depends on the displacement and pressure drop. The hydraulic energy generated in hydraulic motors is converted into mechanical energy using a rotating shaft. The rotating shaft can be connected to the power drive to operate various machineries. Hydraulic motors have found numerous applications including winches, self-driven cranes, crane drives, mixer and agitator drives, excavators and roll mills.

Hydraulic motors are categorized into three segments including hydraulic gear motors, hydraulic vane motors and hydraulic piston motors. Hydraulic gear motors are of two types namely, gear motors which are used for high speed operations and epicyclic gear motors which are used for slow speed operations.

Hydraulic gear motors are widely used in agricultural machinery to drive dispersion plates, conveyor belts, fans and screw conveyors. Hydraulic vane motors experience less internal leakage as compared to gear motors and are preferred for low speed operations. Hydraulic vane motors are widely used in industrial applications including injection molding and screw-drives.

These motors can also be used for other mobile applications including agricultural machinery. Hydraulic piston motors are used in various heavy-duty high speed operations where significant amount of power is required. Hydraulic piston motors have found immense applications in construction equipment and drive mobiles, ship-cranes, winches and other heavy duty hydraulic equipment for onshore and offshore operations. Other industries which make use of hydraulic motors include aerospace, mining, oil and gas industries.

One of the major factors driving the growth of hydraulic motors market is the power efficiency it offers in operations involving to and fro motions. With the use of a single electric motor and a hydraulic pump several motion axes can be powered simultaneously. In addition, each axis powered by hydraulic motor is only a fraction of the weight of an electric motor-driven actuator of equal power.

Unlike electromechanical systems where driving motor must be sized for peak loads, hydraulic motors can be sized to meet average loads of machinery to operate efficiently. Another factor driving the growth of hydraulic motors market is its ability to use accumulators to constantly meet varying energy requirements. Such systems prove useful in developing efficient circuits as they store energy in the form of fluids under pressure.

With increasing industrialization and automation in the agriculture sector, hydraulic motors market has been lucrative in recent years. Leading companies in this market seek to design and develop hydraulic motors for various industrial applications.

Some of the key players in the hydraulic motors market include ITT Corporation, Eaton Corporation Plc, Bosch Rexroth AG, Adan Ltd., Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A., Continental Hydraulics, Inc., David Brown Hydraulic Systems, Ltd., HAWE Hydraulik SE, Kawasaki Precision Machinery, Ltd., Jiangsu Hengyuan Hydraulic Co., Ltd., Casappa Corporation, SAI Hydraulics, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Haldex AB, PERMCO, Inc. and Bucher Hydraulics, Inc.

