Manufacturers to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Prospects in the Light Rail Vehicle Market

Global Light Rail Vehicle Market: Introduction

Light rail vehicle is considered as an efficient means of public transport, and is significantly contributing in reshaping the future of urban transportation. Light rail vehicles provide passenger service within or around the urban areas. Light rail vehicles are similar to that of a tramway but differ slightly in capacity.

Light rail vehicles have recently gained significant opportunities due to their lower capital costs and increased reliability as compared to heavy rail system. Light rail vehicle are being seen as an environment-friendly alternative for means of transport.

Improved passenger comfort as well as enhanced environmental control is expected to drive the demand for light rail vehicles in the urban regions. Therefore, the market for light rail vehicle is expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period.