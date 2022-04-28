Lube Trucks Market to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2025

Lube Trucks Market: Market Dynamics

The lube trucks market is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for heavy construction and mining vehicles. Lube trucks reduce the down time of repairing and lubrication of equipment/vehicles on the toughest worksite.

These trucks allow for fluid refills, quick repair and other maintenance tasks without waiting for supplies to arrive or transporting a vehicle in need of repairs to another location. This is a key factor that accelerates the growth of the lube trucks market. The increase in the infrastructure and mining projects across the globe indirectly propels the demand for lube trucks, which in turn boosts the growth of the lube trucks market over the forecast period.

The high cost incurred in its preventive maintenance and lack of skilled workers are expected to hinder the growth of the lube trucks market during the forecast period.

In the current scenario, rental system of support vehicles (lube trucks) in heavy construction and mining industries is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. The demand for renting lube trucks in medium- and small-sized enterprises is quite high, so the prominent vendors in support vehicles manufacturing are providing lube trucks on rent.

Moreover, manufacturers are also focusing to get into long-term alliances with heavy construction equipment manufacturers and the mining & construction sectors in order to increase their market share in the lube trucks market. This factor is expected to drive of the lube trucks market in the upcoming years.