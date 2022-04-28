The Cleanroom Technology Market To Stay In The Growth Quadrant In The Next 10 Years

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The Cleanroom Technology Market is meant to grow remarkably in the upcoming decade. NLP is the new “normalized” normal. NLP does deal with various interactions between human languages and computers. In other words, combining deep learning and analytical tools lets interpretation of medical data and improvement in the clinical decision for driving NLP’s growth in healthcare.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research titled Global Market Study on Cleanroom Technology: Consumables to Witness Highest Growth by 2020, the global cleanroom technology market was valued at USD 3,156.0 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2014 to 2020 to reach an estimated value of USD 4,290.1 million by 2020.

Cleanroom refers to an enclosed space constructed in such a manner so as to control the concentration of airborne particles such as particulates (dust, hair), chemicals (oil, grease), microorganisms (bacteria, fungus), and radiations. Additionally, temperature, humidity, pressure, electrostatic charge, magnetic flux, and other factors in cleanrooms can also be maintained as per the requirement.

Globally, the cleanroom technology market is witnessing significant growth due to growing regulatory concerns regarding the packaging, manufacturing, and processing of better quality products, and safety of the working personnel. Additionally, increasing demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations, and development of new biologics and its wide applications in the medical devices industry is driving the growth of the cleanroom technology market. However, factors such as lack of skilled professionals and high cost associated with the setting up and maintenance of cleanrooms are restraining the growth of the global market for cleanroom technology.

North America is the largest segment in the global cleanroom technology market. This is due to technological advancements and growing applications of cleanroom technology in the region. The North American market for cleanroom technology was valued at USD 1,209.3 million in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 1,580.8 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%.

In terms of type, cleanroom consumables are the fastest-growing segment. In terms of construction, standard/drywall cleanroom is the largest segment in the global cleanroom technology market. Cleanroom technology has wide applications in the pharmaceutical industry.

The cleanroom technology market is segmented as follows:

Cleanroom Technology Market, By Type

Equipment

Consumables

Cleanroom Technology Market, By Equipment

Fan Filter Units (FFU)

HVAC Systems

Laminar Air Flow Systems and Biosafety Cabinets

HEPA Filters

Air Diffusers and Showers

Cleanroom Technology Market, By Consumables

Safety Consumables

Apparel

Gloves

Others

Cleaning Consumables

Vacuum Systems

Wipes

Disinfectants

Others

Cleanroom Technology Market, By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Medical Devices

Others

Cleanroom Technology Market, By Construction

Standard/Drywall Cleanrooms

Hardwall Cleanrooms

Softwall Cleanrooms

Terminal Boxes/Pass Through Cabinets

Cleanroom Technology Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World

