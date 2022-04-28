Call For Safe And Eco-friendly Landing To Drive The Demand For Truck Landing Gears Market From 2021-2031

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Truck landing gears – A Safety Plank!

A pair of truck landing gears, as the name suggests, is fixed adjacent to front end for supporting trailer after decoupling from prime mover. Also, regulations regarding reduction in emission of carbon are driving the demand for truck landing gears. At the same time, factors like corrosion can’t be ruled out. Manual cranking could result in injuries to wrists, back, and shoulders. As such, truck landing gears could be looked upon as double-edged swords.

How does the Truck Landing Gear Market Categorize itself?

The truck landing gear market, by operation, spans automatic and manual. According to lifting capacity, it’s more than 50,000 lbs, 20,000 to 50,000 lbs, and less than 20,000 lbs. Sales channel-wise, it’s aftermarket and OEMs.

Out of these, truck landing gears that carry lifting capacity between 20,000 lbs and 50,000 lbs holds the largest market share. It holds more than 55% of the market share. It’s interesting to note that the sustenance capacity of truck landing gears is between 50,000 lbs and 75,000 lbs load static condition. Coming to light duty trailers, less than 20,000 lbs lifting capacity is preferred.

Also, manual truck landing gear has been preferred over automatic truck landing gear since the last few years. However, in future, automatic truck landing gear would be preferred due to the accuracy offered therein. It is, in fact, expected to expand threefold in the forecast period. The companies like JOST Werke AG are heavily investing in automatic truck landing gears. Persistence Market Research has explained these nitty-gritties through its report entitled “Truck Landing Gear Market”.

How about Analysis by Geography?

North America and Europe are already stabilized with respect to truck landing gear market. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the truck landing gear market in the forecast period due to prominent players expanding their base over here. Persistence Market Research has measured the latitude and longitude herein.

The Competent Competitive Landscape

Persistence Market Research has profiled truck landing gear market players as follows:

JOST Werke AG

SAF-HOLLAND SA

Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group Co., Ltd.

Butler Products Corp.

BPW Bergische Achsen KG

York Transport Equipment (Asia) Pte Ltd.

AXN Heavy Duty, LLC

H.D. Trailers Pvt. Ltd.

Sinotruck Howo Sales Co., Ltd.

Zhenjiang Baohua Semi-Trailer Parts Co., Ltd.

Yangzhou Tongyi Machinery Co., Ltd.

