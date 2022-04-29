Breathing Equipment Market To Scintillate From 2017-2025

Rockville, United States, 2021-April- 29 — /EPR Network/ —

Introduction

The roots of artificial breathing can be traced back to World War II when pilots faced challenges in breathing at high altitudes. Similarly, in places where oxygen content is low or during underwater dives, artificial breathing is used to facilitate adequate oxygen supply with the help of breathing equipment. Such equipment, also known as respiratory protective equipment (RPE), is used for safety from harmful substances in certain workplaces and confined spaces. Breathing equipment filters air to remove harmful substances where it detects an oxygen deficiency. Breathing equipment is commonly used at instances where there is a possibility of exposure to fire, harmful chemicals and biological hazards; it is also used in adventure sports and at hospitals. For people in a situation of risk, breathing equipment is often used as a control measure. About a decade ago, breathing equipment was primarily used at hospitals to facilitate spontaneous breathing, but currently it is commonly used at an industrial level and in several other applications.

Artificial breathing equipment is gaining traction in all chief operating sectors where exploration is a must. For example, miners and archaeologists have to go deep down the earth’s crust on a daily basis, where oxygen levels are low and harmful gases are present – in this case artificial breathing equipment can aid personnel in doing the same job more efficiently and economically. Demand for artificial breathing equipment is expected to witness high growth in the near future. Rising demand for adventure and underwater sports is forecasted to boost demand for the market in the coming future. Breathing equipment used for the intake of oxygen through masks and cylinders has an enormous global market. Such equipment find applications in all industries due to increasing consumer demand for clean and long-lasting products globally. Rules and regulations enforced by government authorities direct and sometimes mandate the use of breathing equipment, such as while working in confined spaces. Research studies are being conducted on breathing equipment to seek ways to improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Market Dynamics

The global breathing equipment market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period. According to latest reports_bk_01_01_2020 by government organizations, the breathing equipment market has already witnessed significant demand over the past few years. Currently, the market is expected to witness a boost owing to an increase in the preference for home-care and portable breathing equipment. A major share of demand for breathing equipment arises from fire services departments, who require breathing equipment on almost every job. The market for breathing equipment is further projected to grow owing to its increasing application in adventure sports such as trekking, scuba diving, bungee jumping etc., where the use of these breathing equipment is essential to ensure safety standards – hence making the sport more enjoyable.

Another driving factor for the growth of the global artificial breathing equipment market is rising demand from industrial, commercial and residential sectors. Manufacturers are looking to technological innovation to cater to this growing demand with a wide range of equipment. This can also serve as an opportunity for manufacturers to introduce self-contained breathing equipment in the market on a large scale. New designs and sensors, single chip solutions and other components are key trends identified in the breathing equipment market.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of classification Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus

Emergency Escape Breathing Apparatus On the basis of product type Masks

Cylinders

Airlines

Re-breather Masks On the basis of application Hospitals

Fire Fighting

Industrial

Scuba Diving

Others

Market Participants

Examples of some of the key players in the breathing equipment market are:

MSA

RSG Safety

Thameside Fire Protection Co. Ltd

Resmar Ltd,

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

InspiAIR Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

