Portable Gensets Market To Undergo Linear Transition Between 2017-2025

Global Portable Gensets Market: Introduction

Generators are designed to provide backup power supply for residential and industrial needs. Generators convert mechanical power into electrical power, which intakes diesel or gas as an input. The need for uninterrupted power supply in homes or industries is a major driver for the gensets market. Gensets are of two types, namely static gensets and portable gensets. Static gensets are used in large scale industries and require installation. They are stationary and are commonly used in high rise buildings, huge power sectors, manufacturing industries, and pharmaceutical industries.

When it comes to power outages, immediate and uninterrupted backup power supply is essential nowadays – whether it is in residential or commercial buildings. Portable gensets fulfil this requirement with low fuel consumption, and hence are ideal for home needs, small scale industries and medium scale manufacturing divisions. Their major advantage being their portability, wherein they can be carried around on the basis of requirement. Portable gensets generate AC power and are available in various power ratings. Portable gensets are chosen on the basis of usage and output requirement. For instance, to run all electrical appliances in an average home, an 1800 watt power rating is necessary. Portable gensets are mainly used in residential buildings and since they can be carried anywhere, they are commonly used in off-grid areas. Diesel and gas are used as fuel in portable gensets. Gensets with a power range of 1800 watts – 10,000 watts are commonly available in the market. Certain advantages, such as low cost, no installation cost, and portability are primary factors expected to drive the portable gensets market.

Basic guidelines that determine the selection of portable gensets are:

Fuel efficient (to deliver maximum output)

Quick start (may have an electrical or a manual starter)

Quiet (minimum noise is preferred)

Easy to set up and maintain (must be oiled properly)

Simple use and operation (must be easy to operate, preferably with an LCD display)

Among all regions, the APAC region holds a relatively high share in the global portable gensets market, due to increased commercial usage and frequent power outages in developing countries, such as India and China. After the APAC region, Europe holds a significantly high market share, owing to the increased usage of portable gensets in small scale industries which require emergency power backup. North America and the Middle East collectively hold the third spot in terms of market share in the portable gensets market.

Global Portable Gensets Market: Trends and Drivers

High number of power outages for short spans of time, lack of power efficiency in rural areas, and the need for continuous power supply in commercial buildings are factors that drive growth for the portable gensets market. In order to achieve uninterrupted power supply without any drop or surge in voltage, portable gensets are used for immediate backup in residences and small scale industries. They are also used in remote locations where there is no grid, wherein they can be carried anywhere and used as regular power supply for the required load; this is another factor that drives growth for the portable gensets market. Another major driver for this market is the use of diesel gensets as low-fuel low-maintenance backups in residential or commercial buildings for short time power outages.

Global Portable Gensets Market: Segmentation

By application Non Industrial

Industrial By type Portable Gensets

Stationary Gensets By fuel type Gas

Diesel

Global Portable Gensets Market: Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain include, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp., Cummins Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Champion Power Equipment., Kohler Co., Powerdyne International., and Caterpillar. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

