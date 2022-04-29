Automotive Lightweight Material Market is Projected to Witness Nominal Expansion at a CAGR of Around 5% by 2031 End

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Lightweight Material market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Automotive Lightweight Material

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Lightweight Material. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automotive Lightweight Material Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automotive Lightweight Material, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Lightweight Material Market. The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the automotive lightweight material market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the automotive lightweight material market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of automotive lightweight material during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Automotive Lightweight Material Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the automotive lightweight material market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by material, vehicle, application, and key regions.

Material

Steel

HSS

AHSS & UHSS

Metals

Aluminum

Magnesium

Titanium

Polymers

PP

PU

ABS

Polycarbonates

Polyamides

Others

Composites

Carbon

Aramide & Fiber Glass

Elastomers

Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Compact Cars

Mid-sized Cars

Luxury Cars

Premium Cars

LCVs

HCVs

Application

Engine & Mechanical

Chassis and Suspension

Powertrain

Others

Exterior & Structural

Body Structure and Frame

Body Panels & Trims

Closures

Others

Interior

Seating

Door Modules

Instrument Panels

Others

HVAC & Electrical

Regions

North America

Latin America Excluding Mexico

Europe Excluding Germany

East Asia Excluding China

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Germany

China

Mexico

Key Takeaways from Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market

The global automotive lightweight material market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 150 Bn during the forecast period, adding 1.6X times more value as compared to 2019.

Growing R&D activities and new product launches are set to benefit the automotive lightweight material market by the end of 2030.

Passenger vehicles will account for more than 58% of the global automotive lightweight material market by the end of the 2030.

The chassis & suspension segment is anticipated to lose around 108 BPS during the forecast period of.

China holds a leading share and accounts for more than 18 MMT of automotive lightweight material production, to cater to the rapidly growing automotive manufacturing in the country.

The markets in North America and Mexico are set to grow at a moderate pace, together accounting for around 20% demand share, globally.

“Rising integration of AHSS is the automotive industry will to provide a thrust to the automotive lightweight material market,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market Manufacturers: Key Strategies

The global automotive lightweight material market is fragmented in nature. Voestalpine Stahl GmbH , POSCO, Formosa, JSR, Owen Corning, ThyssenKrupp AG, Trinseo, LG Chem, Aleris International, Dupont, Eastman, SGL Carbon SE, Guirt Holding AG, Teijin Limited, Hunstman, ExxonMobil, Covestro, Mitsubishi, DSM, Solvay, SSAB AB, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd, Nucor Corp, Trinseo, Luxfer, Kaiser, Hindalco, Braskem, UFP Technologies, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Ineos, Chevron Phillips, SABIC, Toray, Celanese, BASF, and ArcelorMittal SA. are among the tier 1 players. Together, they are anticipated to account for more than 80% of the global market share in 2020. Key manufacturers are observed to be involved in extensive research, product development, and collaborations with key manufacturers to enhance their market share. Moreover, these key manufacturers have also showcased inorganic strategies. For instance, in December 2019, two steel market giants, ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, together acquired loss making steel firm Essar Steel in India. This acquisition is set to enhance the company’s market share in the South Asia region.

